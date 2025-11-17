Northwest Herald girls basketball preview: 5 to watch in 2025-26

Crystal Lake South's Laken Lepage brings the ball up court against Prairie Ridge's Bella Militello last season at Crystal Lake South High School. LePage returns to lead the Gators in her senior season. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Mikala Amegasse, Hampshire (Hampshire High School)

Mikala Amegasse, Hampshire, sr., G

Amegasse, a Northwest Herald All-Area second-team selection last year, will be counted on to lead the Whip-Purs as one of the team’s few seniors. The 5-foot-10 guard made a big impact on both ends of the court as a junior, averaging 11.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.2 steals a game.

Gaby Dzik, Crystal Lake South (Photo provided by Crystal Lake South)

Gaby Dzik, Crystal Lake South, so., G-F

Dzik (5-foot-11) wasn’t shy attacking the basket last year despite her freshman status and proved to be a difficult matchup with the ability to score from just about anywhere. The Gators' wing averaged 13.5 points a game in her first season, nailed 57 3-pointers and earned Northwest Herald All-Area second-team honors.

Laken LePage, Crystal Lake South (Photo provided by Crystal Lake South)

Laken LePage, Crystal Lake South, sr., G

LePage (5-foot-8) made a successful return from ACL surgery and led the Gators to the area’s biggest turnaround as South improved by 14 wins. LePage averaged 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.8 steals a game and hit 61 3-pointers. The NAIA Saint Xavier University commit was named to the All-Area first team. She earned Class 3A All-State special mention by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA).

Ruby Macke, Crystal Lake Central (Photo provided by Crystal Lake Central)

Ruby Macke, Crystal Lake Central, sr., F

Macke (6-foot) became the second Tiger in as many seasons to lead the area in scoring after showing glimpses of her big-scoring ability as a sophomore. Macke was named to the All-Area first team and averaged 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 steals a game. Her highlights included setting the team’s single-game scoring record with 43 points.

Summer Toussaint, Johnsburg (Photo provided by Johnsburg High School)

Summer Toussaint, Johnsburg, so., G

Summer Toussaint (5-foot-10) and twin sister Skye helped lead the Skyhawks to a 21-win season as varsity freshmen. Summer was named to the All-Area second team and averaged 15.8 points a game, along with 3.6 steals, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Her 508 points were the most by any freshman in program history. She earned IBCA All-State special mention in Class 2A.