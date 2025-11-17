Northwest Herald girls basketball preview: 5 to watch in 2025-26

Mikala Amegasse, Hampshire, sr., G
Amegasse, a Northwest Herald All-Area second-team selection last year, will be counted on to lead the Whip-Purs as one of the team’s few seniors. The 5-foot-10 guard made a big impact on both ends of the court as a junior, averaging 11.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.2 steals a game.
Gaby Dzik, Crystal Lake South, so., G-F
Dzik (5-foot-11) wasn’t shy attacking the basket last year despite her freshman status and proved to be a difficult matchup with the ability to score from just about anywhere. The Gators' wing averaged 13.5 points a game in her first season, nailed 57 3-pointers and earned Northwest Herald All-Area second-team honors.
Laken LePage, Crystal Lake South, sr., G
LePage (5-foot-8) made a successful return from ACL surgery and led the Gators to the area’s biggest turnaround as South improved by 14 wins. LePage averaged 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.8 steals a game and hit 61 3-pointers. The NAIA Saint Xavier University commit was named to the All-Area first team. She earned Class 3A All-State special mention by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA).
Ruby Macke, Crystal Lake Central, sr., F
Macke (6-foot) became the second Tiger in as many seasons to lead the area in scoring after showing glimpses of her big-scoring ability as a sophomore. Macke was named to the All-Area first team and averaged 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 steals a game. Her highlights included setting the team’s single-game scoring record with 43 points.
Summer Toussaint, Johnsburg, so., G
Summer Toussaint (5-foot-10) and twin sister Skye helped lead the Skyhawks to a 21-win season as varsity freshmen. Summer was named to the All-Area second team and averaged 15.8 points a game, along with 3.6 steals, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Her 508 points were the most by any freshman in program history. She earned IBCA All-State special mention in Class 2A.