2025-26 Northwest Herald girls basketball preview capsules

Fox Valley Conference

Burlington Central

Coach: Mike Carani (third season)

Last season’s record: 12-20, 9-9 FVC (sixth)

Top returners: Audrey LaFleur, jr., G; Ashley Waslo, sr., G; Julia Scheuer, jr., F; Jordyn Charles, sr., F; Kelsey Covey, jr., G; Ali Kowal, sr., F

Key newcomers: Scarlett LaFleur, fr., F; Kendall Zierk, fr., G

Worth noting: The Rockets lost to Crystal Lake Central (54-38) in a Class 3A regional final for the second year in a row. … Audrey LaFleur surpassed 500 career points as a sophomore, leading the team in scoring at 11.9 points a game and hitting 51 3-pointers. She was named Northwest Herald All-Area honorable mention and earned the team’s lone All-FVC selection. … Scheuer averaged 9.7 points and 6 rebounds a game. Waslo (5.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.7 apg), Charles (3.9 ppg, 35 3s) and Covey (3.8 ppg) also were among the Rockets’ top contributors. … “We have a core group with a few years of varsity experience and an overall athletic group that likes to compete,” Carani said.

Cary-Grove

Coach: Bryan Stortz (first season)

Last season’s record: 25-8, 16-2 FVC (second)

Top returners: Kennedy Manning, sr., G; Malaina Kurth, sr., G; Aria Stanton, sr., F; Olivia Leuze, sr., C; Avery Hoffman, jr., F

Key newcomers: Ava Santucci, jr., G; Grace Gitzke, jr., G; Hannah McFaul, jr., F; Claire Williams, jr., F

Worth noting: The Trojans won back-to-back Class 3A regional titles and came within a 33-31 loss in overtime to Grayslake Central of their first sectional title since 1989. Stortz takes over for Tony Moretti, who stepped down after six seasons, including four winning seasons. … C-G graduated top scorer Ellie Mjanees (15.5 ppg, 6 rpg), who was named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association’s Class 3A All-State third team. … Manning was an All-Area honorable mention pick and All-FVC choice after averaging 7.4 points, 4.4 assists and 3.7 steals a game, along with 33 3s. … Kurth averaged 6.8 points a game with 28 3s. … “We have a competitive group that’s eager to grow every day,” Stortz said. “Like any team early in the year, we’re still working on consistency, especially in our fundamentals and decision making under pressure. But the effort and attitude have been great.”

Crystal Lake Central's Ruby Macke shoots the ball over Wauconda's Alessandra Rodriguez during the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic Championship game last season at McHenry High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Crystal Lake Central

Coach: Joe Capalbo (second season)

Last season’s record: 22-10, 12-6 FVC (third)

Top returners: Ruby Macke, sr., F; Sami Pottorff, sr., PG

Key newcomers: Jordyn Johnson, fr., F; Clara Dobbertin, fr., G

Worth noting: The Tigers won 22 games for the second season in a row (most since 1994-95) and earned their second straight Class 3A regional title with a 54-38 win over Burlington Central. … Macke is approaching 1,000 career points and led area players last year at 21.5 points a game. She scored a team-record 43 points in a win over Prairie Ridge. Macke earned All-Area first-team and All-FVC honors, chipping in 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 steals a game. … The Tigers graduated their top rebounder and second-leading scorer in Leah Spychala (8.7 ppg, 7.6 rpg). … “I’m excited to watch this team compete,” Capalbo said. “We have a very athletic group with lots of speed. This season we will pride ourselves on defense.”

Crystal Lake South

Coach: Mark Mucha (12th season)

Last season’s record: 17-15, 10-8 FVC (tied for fourth)

Top returners: Laken LePage, sr., G; Riley Travis, sr., F; Makena Cleary, jr., G-F; Gracey LePage, jr., G; Tessa Melhuish, jr., F; Mallory Glover, jr., G-F; Gaby Dzik, so., G-F

Key newcomers: Cara Schroeder, so., G-F; Kiera O’Leary, so., G-F

Worth noting: The Gators fell to Kaneland 60-47 in a Class 3A regional final and will enter the season in search of its first regional title 2016. … South had a 14-win improvement after a 3-25 season in 2023-24. The team’s 17 wins were its most since 2016 (23). … Laken LePage, an All-Area first-team and All-FVC pick, returned from ACL surgery after missing her sophomore season and earned IBCA Class 3A All-State special mention, averaging 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.8 steals a game with 61 3s. She enters her final year with 816 career points and is committed to NAIA Saint Xavier University. ... Dzik shined as a freshman and was second on South at 13.5 points a game, along with 57 3s. She earned All-Area second-team and All-FVC honors. … Melhuish (4.2 ppg) was among the top rebounders in the conference at 9.3 rebounds a game. Cleary averaged 8.3 points a game and hit 51 3s. Gracey LePage missed most of last season after undergoing ACL surgery. ... “Looking to see us take another step forward this year,” Mucha said. “Still need to take the next step when it comes to big games.”

Dundee-Crown

Coach: Charles Fed (first season)

Last season’s record: 4-28, 2-15 FVC (ninth)

Top returners: Cecilia Ochs, sr.; Olivia Rodriguez, sr.; Ashling Otte, sr.; Alicia Cruz, sr.

Key newcomers: Mia Vietmeier, jr.; Clara Meier, so.; Kate Graham, so.

Worth noting: The Chargers will look to turn things around under first-year coach Charles Fed, who takes over for John Gonnella. ... D-C, which went from seventh to ninth in the FVC last year, graduated its most experienced player in point guard Charlotte Stewart. ... Fed said his team has demonstrated a great work ethic. “We have a great group of girls program-wide that work hard for each other,” Fed said.

Hampshire

Coach: Eric Samuelson (seventh season)

Last season’s record: 14-17, 10-8 FVC (tied for fourth)

Top returners: Mikala Amegasse, sr., G; Roni Dumoulin, sr., G-F; Jesslyn Mack, jr., F; Peyton McCarthy, jr., G; Jiselle Lopez, so., G-F

Key newcomers: Sydney Bennick, jr., G; J’Myra McRoy, jr., G; Lexie Mosakowski, jr., G; Malina Masakowski, jr., G-F; Sloan Sutton, jr., G; Sadie Van Horn, jr., F; Aubrey Fudala, fr., F

Worth noting: The Whip-Purs went from second to fourth in the FVC after a 20-win season in 2023-24. … Amegasse is the team’s top returning scorer after averaging 11.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.2 steals a game, netting her All-Area second-team and All-FVC honors. … The team graduated top scorer Chloe Van Horn (11.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg), who was named the school’s Female Athlete of the Year. … Lopez averaged 5.2 points and 3.2 rebounds a game as a freshman. … “We’ve been really happy with the commitment shown by this group,” Samuelson said. “They built great chemistry during June. If they stay committed to our team’s core values, this group has the potential to get after it on the defensive end and play fast.”

Huntley

Coach: Steve Raethz (27th season)

Last season’s record: 35-1, 18-0 FVC (first)

Top returners: Luca Garlin, sr., G; Aubrina Adamik, sr., G; Alyssa Borzych, jr., G; Avery Suess, jr., G-F; Lana Hobday, jr., G; Evie Freundt, so., G-F; Cece Romano, sr., G; Kenzie Oates, so., F

Key newcomers: Katelyn Diaz, jr., G; Kara Giordano, jr., G; Sara Bruns, jr., G; Lainey Flaws, jr., F; Maya Mangan, jr., F

Worth noting: The Red Raiders won their first 35 games last year, setting the program and area record for wins in a season, before losing their only game to Loyola in a Class 4A supersectional. They won their 12th regional title and fourth sectional title (first since 2016). Huntley won the FVC title for the fourth straight year and is 70-2 in the FVC since the start of the 2021-22 season. ... Raethz owns a 481-289 record at the school. ... The team graduated five seniors, including starters in Anna Campanelli, Paula Strzelecki (11.6 ppg, 8 rpg) and Ava McFadden (5.2 ppg, 50 3s). Campanelli (16.6 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 3.4 apg, 3 spg) was the Northwest Herald Girls Basketball Player of the Year and became the team’s first four-time FVC champion. ... Adamik earned All-Area honorable mention and All-FVC honors and is the team’s top returning scorer at 5.4 points a game. She hit 35 3s. … Garlin, Adamik and Borzych are three-year varsity players. Adamik and Garlin started last year. … “We have a lot of players competing for opportunities on the floor and working to contribute to our team’s success,” Raethz said. “They have been working extremely hard to build cohesiveness and chemistry, and we are looking forward to the opportunity and challenge of contending for a conference title.”

Jacobs' Olivia Schuster passes the ball over the defense of Crystal Lake South's Tessa Melhuish during a game last season at Crystal Lake South High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Jacobs

Coach: Jonathon Reibel (eighth season)

Last season’s record: 9-22, 4-13 FVC (eighth)

Top returners: Zara Lewis, sr., G-F; Mallory Fessler, sr., G; Bri Ramsey, sr., G; Olivia Schuster, jr., C; Sienna Ryan, so., G; Sarina Acheatel, sr., F-C

Key newcomers: Maggie Body, sr., G-F; Jordyn Dillard, jr., G; Brie VerBurg, jr., G; Isa Saez, sr., G

Worth noting: The Golden Eagles have been stuck under 10 wins since going 15-18 in 2021-22. … Schuster (6-foot-2) was the team’s top scorer (11 ppg) and rebounder (8 rpg) as a sophomore. Lewis (6 ppg, 6 rpg) also was among the Eagles’ top contributors. … Reibel sees big possibilities for this year’s team. “With a good balance of varsity experience, speed and height, this team has a chance to win the most games since 2021-22,” Reibel said. “We’ll be able to pick up full court on defense and apply a lot of pressure on teams due to our speed and athleticism.”

McHenry

Coach: John Lunkenheimer (fourth season)

Last season’s record: 3-28, 0-18 FVC (10th)

Top returners: Holly Waters, sr., G; Kaitlyn Miller, sr., G; Mia Schober, sr., G; Lucy Jones, jr., G-F; Maritza Martinez, so., G-F; Chloe Casey, so., G

Key newcomers: Angie Rehm, so., G; Brooke Snyder, jr., F; Olivia Meyer, jr., G; Lucille Kuhlemeier, jr., G; Makenzie Kusch, jr., F; Bella Botts, jr.

Worth noting: The Warriors will be young in terms of varsity minutes, but Lunkenheimer likes the depth of his team, expecting contributions up and down the roster. The team graduated its top two scorers last year in Avery Stinger (6 ppg) and Gaby Grasser (5.8 ppg). Martinez returns as McHenry’s top scorer at 5.5 points a game. … “A lot of new faces on varsity,” Lunkenheimer said. “Returning players will be relied on to play more minutes, and our youth will get their first taste of varsity minutes. The inexperience presents some challenges but mostly gives the girls an opportunity to grow throughout the season.”

Prairie Ridge

Coach: Tim Taege (eighth season)

Last season’s record: 12-17, 8-10 FVC (seventh)

Top returners: Maia Cassin, sr., G; Winter Gallivan, jr., F; Emily McPherson, jr., G; Zoe Nanos, sr., G; Adella Pollack, sr., F; Marissa Taege, sr., G; Allie Vander Mey, sr. G

Key newcomers: Eva Nystrom, so., G

Worth noting: The Wolves’ season ended with a 46-45 loss to Burlington Central in a Class 3A regional semifinal. … The Wolves return seven players overall, including their top two scorers from last season. Nanos, an All-Area honorable mention and All-FVC pick, averaged 11.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals a game, making 39 3s, while Cassin averaged 9.4 points a game with a team-leading 47 3s. … “It’s a blessing having seven players returning to the varsity level,” Taege said. “We’ll be relying upon all of them to uphold our program standards of playing hard and competing for 32 minutes.”

Crystal Lake South's Laken LePage (left) guards Prairie Ridge's Zoe Nanos as she brings the ball up the court during a game last season at Crystal Lake South High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Kishwaukee River Conference

Harvard

Coach: Brad Suhling (fifth season)

Last season’s record: 15-16, 4-10 KRC (sixth)

Top returners: Summer Jones, jr., F.; Melissa Sanchez, sr., G; Anelieze Gonzalez, sr., G; Olivia Nulle, so., G; Elena Olbrich, so., G

Key newcomers: Ava Brennecka, so.; Crystal Gonzalez, jr.; Georgia Jones, so.; Grace Nellessen, so.

Worth noting: The Hornets’ 15 wins were their most since the 1997-98 season (15-13), according to IHSA records. The team ended a 46-game losing streak in the conference last season and went on to win four games in the KRC, taking sixth out of eight teams. … Summer Jones returns after a strong sophomore season in which she led the team at 9.6 points and 7.3 points a game. … “As a team this year we are committed to our team culture and the belief that consistency is the key to our success,” Suhling said. “We have three new captains this year that have embraced their roles and have actively pushed all of their teammates to become better. I am excited to see this group grow and build their team culture.”

Johnsburg

Coach: Erin Stochl (eighth season)

Last season’s record: 21-12, 10-4 KRC (third)

Top returners: Lauren McQuiston, sr., G; Carlie Majercik, sr., F; Casie Majercik, sr., G-F; Brooke Jones, sr., F; Addie Graff, jr., G; Abby Lane, jr., G-F; Addison Sweetwood, jr., G; Skye Toussaint, so., F; Summer Toussaint, so., G

Key newcomers: Abby Schmidt, sr., F; Sophie Garlanger, jr., G; Kailey Delulio, so., G; Maura Oeffling, so., G; Stori Hurckes, so., G

Worth noting: Despite graduating their entire starting lineup in 2023-24, the Skyhawks won 20 games for the first time since 2017. … Stochl surpassed 100 career wins at Johnsburg, which ran into a tough Byron team in the Class 2A regional semifinals. … Summer Toussaint was named IBCA All-State special mention in 2A, averaging 15.8 points, 3.6 steals and 2.2 assists a game, along with 63 3s. She also earned All-Area second-team and All-KRC honors. … Skye Toussaint, Summer’s twin sister, broke the school’s single-season rebounding record with 313. She averaged 10.1 points and 9.5 rebounds a game, earning All-Area honorable mention. … Carlie Majercik averaged 5.1 rebounds a game. ... “We have high expectations for this group,” Stochl said. “We are returning many experienced players, as well as adding some young talent to the varsity roster.”

McHenry’s Lucy Jones (left) guards Johnsburg’s Skye Toussaint during a game last season at McHenry High School in McHenry. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Marengo

Coach: Elisa Hanson (fifth season)

Last season’s record: 19-13, 13-1 KRC (first)

Top returners: Paige Aubry, sr., F; Ariana Rodriguez, sr., F; Macy Noe, jr., F; Maggie Hanson, jr., G; Myah Broughton, jr., G

Key newcomers: Gabby Tierney, sr., F; Gianna Iovinelli, jr., G; Amber Hagen, jr., F; Katie Hanson, jr., G; Abby Standish, jr., F; Zoe Zont, jr., G; Julianna Puccio, jr., G; Sophie Hanson, fr., G

Worth noting: The Indians claimed their sixth KRC championship in seven years and finished a win shy of its third straight 20-win season. ... Maggie Hanson was an All-Area honorable mention and All-KRC pick, averaging 8.5 points a game with 51 3s. Noe also earned All-KRC honors, but her start to the season may be delayed after injuring her foot over the summer playing soccer. She averaged 8.6 points and 7.4 rebounds, both team highs. ... Marengo graduated All-KRC member Gabby Gieseke (7.5 ppg, 51 3s), along with Emilie Polizzi (6.8 ppg) and Dayna Carr (6.5 ppg, 6.2 rpg). ... “Losing their leadership and toughness is going to be an adjustment but we have a strong group of juniors and seniors that are ready to leave their mark,” Elisa Hanson said.

Richmond-Burton

Coach: Maycee Ward (first season)

Last season’s record: 7-23, 1-13 KRC (eighth)

Top returners: Ellie Smith, sr., G; Kacie Taylor, sr., G; Chase Cooper, sr., F; Mattie Furzland, sr., F; Dani Mazzola, sr., G-F; Kaylin Lotz, sr., G-F; Lilly Kwapniewski, jr., G; Morgan Splitt, jr., G

Key newcomers: Maddie Seyller, jr., G; Cam Lindholm, jr., G; Gracie Johnson, jr., G; Olivia Popp, sr., G

Worth noting: The Rockets’ seven wins were almost more than the previous two seasons combined (8-50). Ward, a 2014 Johnsburg grad, takes over for Stephanie Oslovich. … Mazzola (5.5 ppg) set the school’s single-season record for rebounds last season with 229. … The team graduated top scorer Meadow Rosendahl (10.1 ppg). ... Furzland, who will play at NCAA D-III Marian–Wisconsin, averaged 4.6 points and 5.6 rebounds a game. Splitt made 20 3s. … “These girls have grit, determination, and I don’t have to ask them to be in the gym,” Ward said. “We are looking to just get better as a whole. Fundamentally, statistically, one step at a time.”

Woodstock

Coach: Juel Mecklenburg (first season)

Last season’s record: 13-16, 6-7 KRC (fifth)

Top returners: Kendall O’Dea, sr., G

Key newcomers: Alex Nowacki, fr., G; Aiyana Fourdyce, fr., G

Worth noting: The Blue Streaks graduated a pair of top scorers in guard Keira Bogott, the 2025 Northwest Herald Female Athlete of the Year, and Lily Novelle. Bogott averaged over 16 points a game and led the team in steals and assists. Novelle averaged over eight points a game and was the team’s top rebounder at 8 a game. ... Nowacki will look to make an impact as a freshman and was on Prep Girls Hoops’ “Players To Keep Your Eye On” for the Class of 2029. … “We will be a young team paired with veteran players,” Mecklenburg said. “Our mentality will be to earn every possession. This team will not back down from anyone.”

Woodstock North

Coach: Jay Justice (fourth season)

Last season’s record: 7-20, 4-10 KRC (seventh)

Top returners: Addy Crabill, sr.; Alyssa Martin, sr.; Allyson Schaid, sr.; Abby Ward, jr.; Gwen Lalor, so.

Key newcomers: Morgan Goldman, sr.; Emma Borta, sr.; Jaida Collins, sr.; Czaria Baez, sr.; Kylie Stevens, sr.; Jade Slinko, fr.

Worth noting: The Thunder took a step back last year, going from third to seventh in the KRC. … North graduated its top scorer in Jadyn Grismer (9.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg), but does return a good amount of scoring from Ward (6.2 ppg), Crabill (5.1 ppg) and Martin (4.6 ppg). Crabill led the Thunder with 51 3s. … “This year’s group has been very positive and supportive of each other and are working really well together,” Justice said. “When you have those things as your foundation, it makes it exciting to see what we can accomplish.”

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Marian Central

Coach: Lee Brown (fourth season)

Last season’s record: 17-16, 5-2 (third)

Top returners: Jenna Remke, sr., G; Kaylie Kowalsky, sr., G; Julia Dovidio, so., G; Elva Fallaw, so., G

Key newcomers: Addie Leitzen, so., G; Lainey Remke, so., G; Jasmine Blades, so., F; Lily Denman, so., G; Lorelei Egert, so., F; Kaitlyn Kowalsky, so., F; Gabi Ferrarini, jr., G; Maeve Costello, so., G; Mia Campoli, so., G

Worth noting: The Hurricanes graduated leading scorer Juliette Huff (17.5 ppg), who ended her career as the program’s second-leading scorer (1,289 points) and made the most 3-pointers (133) in school history. The 2025 class also included standouts in point guard Abbey Miner (9.2 ppg), whose 342 career assists were second most in school history, and Adriana Wrzos (11.2 ppg). … Marian lost to Aurora Central Catholic in a Class 2A regional semifinal, ending their streak of two straight regional titles. … The Hurricanes are on the younger side with 10 sophomores. … “This group played 25 summer league games together, so the chemistry is starting to develop,” Brown said. “My expectations for this team is to continue to develop and understand what it takes to play varsity basketball.”

Northeastern Athletic Conference

Alden-Hebron

Coach: Marty Hammond (12th season)

Last season’s record: 8-18, 3-4 NAC (tied for fourth)

Top returners: Hayden Smith, so.; G; Olivia Klein, sr., G; Nathalia Mendoza, so., F; Teagan Vanderstappen, so., F

Key newcomers: Martha Aguilar, jr., C; Kenzie Maule, fr., G

Worth noting: The Giants went from 22 wins to eight last season after graduating about 60% of their scoring and rebounding, including the program’s all-time leading scorer in Jessica Webber. … This year A-H will be without 2025 grad Rileigh Gaddini (15.3 ppg, 11.7 rpg). … Smith, an All-NAC second-team selection, returns as the Giants’ top scorer at 10.3 points a game. She made a team-best 38 3s. … Vanderstappen averaged just under 6 points a game and was second on A-H at 6.7 rebounds a game. … “We have several gym rats that stay after practices to shoot around and work on their game,” Hammond said. “Hopefully their dedication will impact our hardwood efforts.”