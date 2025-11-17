2 hospitalized after SUV crashes into unattended vehicle on Route 14 in Crystal Lake

A driver was flown and passenger also was hospitalized after a crash in Crystal Lake early Sunday evening.

The Crystal Lake Police and Fire Rescue Department was called to Route 14 near Lucas Road about 5 p.m. Sunday, police said.

The driver of a Chevrolet SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was flown to a local hospital, while a passenger also had non-life-threatening injuries but was taken to a local hospital, police said.

Police said a preliminary investigation found a Ford SUV was unattended in the Route 14 southeast-bound lanes, just north of Lucas Road. The Chevrolet was headed in the same direction and “subsequently struck the rear of the unoccupied Ford,” police said.

Sections of Route 14 were closed for about three hours while emergency crews worked on the scene, police said.

The Crystal Lake Police Department said it still was investigating the crash. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crystal Lake Police at 815-356-3620. Anonymous tips can also be provided by texting CLPDTIP with the tip information to 847411 (tip411), but normal text messaging rates apply.