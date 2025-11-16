Letter: Immigrant caregivers are essential to people like my son

In the satirical 2004 film “A Day Without a Mexican,” Latinos in California suddenly disappear. This upends personal relationships, cultural life and the economy. But a day without immigrants is no longer imaginary. It’s becoming reality in Trump’s America through mass deportations and legal immigration restrictions.

Trump’s immigration policies will have a major impact on the labor market – especially on sectors that rely heavily on immigrant labor. This isn’t just low-skilled harvesters or high-skilled occupations like medicine. It’s social services, where immigrants are a significant share of the workforce. Immigrants are home health aides, personal care assistants, childcare and eldercare providers and domestic workers. Immigrants support disabled individuals like my adult son, who lives in a group home and requires 24/7 supervision. Immigrants make up 28% of the disability care workforce, and they stay in caregiving jobs longer than their American-born colleagues. This employment stability benefits both organizations and the people they serve.

Nearly 90% of disability agencies are experiencing a moderate or severe labor shortages – they are turning away new clients and discontinuing programs. Illinois nursing homes are among the worst in the U.S. in terms of staffing. Limiting immigrant workers without having domestic replacements will further destabilize an already-fragile workforce. It’s our most vulnerable neighbors – like my son – who’ll pay the price.

Immigrant caregivers are essential workers. But we’re headed for a day without them. America can’t function without immigrants. Let’s speak up for them. And let’s demand legal immigration pathways for care workers. Without them, the consequences are dire.

James Gould

Carpentersville