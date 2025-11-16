Crystal Lake American Legion will decorate veterans’ graves with Wreaths Across America Dec. 13

American Legion members place wreaths representing the branches of the U.S. military at Union Cemetery on Dec. 14, 2024, in Crystal Lake during the Wreaths Across America ceremony. (Michelle Meyer)

For the second year in Crystal Lake, wreaths will be placed on the headstones of veterans as a part of Wreaths Across America. William Chandler Peterson American Legion Post 171 of Crystal Lake has partnered with VFW Post 12014, the Marine Corps League, Veterans Assistance Commission, Veterans Path to Hope and the city of Crystal Lake to remember, honor and teach.

Everyone is invited to participate in this ceremony, which will begin at 11 a.m. at Union Cemetery at 150 West Woodstock St. on Dec. 13. Post Commander Charlie Morgan will welcome the public and families.

Crystal Lake Mayor Haig Haleblian will briefly address the audience.

After recognition of Gold Star families, there will be a bell rung and the name of each of the Veterans killed in conflict will be spoken aloud, with a moment to thank them for their service to our country. Boy Scout Troop #165 will assist in placing the wreaths.

Morrill Worcester of Harrington, Maine, was a 12-year-old paperboy when he won a trip to Washington, D.C.’s Arlington National Cemetery made an indelible impression on him that followed him throughout his life and successful career as a wreath maker. It reminded him that his good fortune was due, in large part, to the values of this nation and the veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

In 1992, Worcester had a surplus of wreaths nearing the end of the holiday season. Remembering his boyhood experience at Arlington, Worcester realized he had an opportunity to honor our country’s veterans. With the aid of former Maine Sen. Olympia Snowe, arrangements were made for the wreaths to be placed at Arlington in one of the older sections of the cemetery, according to a Crystal Lake American Legion news release.

In 2007, the Worcester family, along with veterans and other groups and individuals who had helped with the annual wreath ceremony in Arlington, formed Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit organization, with a mission to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach the next generation the value of freedom.

In 2023, Wreaths Across America and its national network of volunteers placed over 3 million veterans’ wreaths at 4,225 participating locations in the United States and beyond.

To volunteer to place wreaths on veterans’ graves or to sponsor wreaths, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org. On the home page, click on “Sponsor Wreaths” or “Volunteer” Crystal Lake’s cemetery code is ILCLUC and American Legion Post 171 code is IL0324P.

To learn more about William Chandler Peterson American Legion Post 171 Crystal Lake, visit LegionCrystalLake171.org.