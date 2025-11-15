Dundee-Crown co-op leads area athletes at IHSA state swim meet: Friday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls swimming

IHSA State Meet: At the FMC Natatorium in Westmont, Dundee-Crown co-op’s Rachel Johnson and Huntley’s Olivia Rohde led several area swimmers during the IHSA state preliminaries.

Johnson, who goes to Jacobs, qualified for the state finals in two events. The junior took third in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 54.42 seconds after finishing fourth in the 200 IM with a time of 2:02.92.

Rohde advanced to the state finals in the 100 breaststroke. The Red Raiders sophomore took seventh with a time of 1:04.58. The state finals begin at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Huntley’s Olivia Rohde swims the 100-yard breaststroke during the girls state swimming preliminaries at the FMC Natatorium on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 in Westmont. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

In the 200 medley relay, D-C’s Johnson, Kaitlyn Tomaszewski, Niemi and Anastasia Komarova combined to finish 18th with a time of 1:47.10. In the 400 free relay, D-C’s Tessa Iverson, Olivia Burczynski, Niemi and Johnson took 19th with a time of 3:34.41.

In the 100 free, Niemi took 23rd with a time of 52.70, and Burlington Central’s Eleanor Hultgren finished 26th with a time of 52.85. In the 50 freestyle, Hultgren took 33rd with a time of 24.21, and Komarova finished 38th with a time of 24.56.

In the 100 backstroke, Niemi finished 42nd with a time of 1:00.11. In the 200 freestyle, Crystal Lake South co-op’s Bella Fontana took 43rd with a time of 1:56.69.

Boys bowling

Huntley 3,259, Plano 2,656: At Hometown Lanes in Plano, Huntley’s Grant VanValkenburg rolled a team-high 610 series and a high game of 243 to lead the Red Raiders over the Reapers.

Caiden Bergren added a 592 series with high games of 223 and 201. Zach Micho shot a 572 series with a high score of 212. Brayden Thackwray bowled a 521 series and a 190 high score.

South Beloit 2,871, Harvard 2,621: At J’s Lanes in Harvard, Ty Fischer rolled a team-high 513 series with a high game of 193 as the Hornets fell to the Sobos.

Camryn Roesler added a 508 series with a high game of 180. Gael Deleon shot a 456 series with a high game of 165.