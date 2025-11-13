Max Haggerty bowls Woodstock past McHenry: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys bowling

Woodstock 3,580, McHenry 2,883: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, Woodstock’s Max Haggerty led the way with a 728 series, including games of 279, 245 and 204, in a win over the Warriors.

Gavin Jacobson bowled a 652 series and 248 high game for the Blue Streaks, and Sonny Marsalla had a 621 series and 218 high game. Devin Haggerty (547) had a 216 high game, and Trevor Wolf (546) had a 205 high game.

McHenry 2,883, Woodstock North 2,870: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, Payton Spratt (652 series) bowled a 225, 215 and 212 to lead the Warriors past the Thunder.

For North, Cam Caldwell had a 616 series and 245 high game. Skylar Comer (528) had a 215 high game.

Burlington Central 3,065, Marengo 2,903: At Four Season Sports in Sycamore, Nicholas Franco’s 608 series and 244 high game led the Rockets in a win against the Indians. Kainen Hoshina had a 543 series, Camden Page had a 542, including a 200, and Aiden Espiritu had a 532.

Tristan Allen bowled a 536 series and 204 high game to lead Marengo. Jacob Leidig had a 514 series and 206 high game, and Brandon Schmidt had a 509 series.

Harvard 2,450, Johnsburg 1,351: At J’s Lanes in Harvard, Ty Fischer had a 508 series and 203 high game in the Hornets’ win over the Skyhawks. Owen Leibert recorded a 566 series and 228 high game for Johnsburg, which only had three bowlers.