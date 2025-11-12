Marengo’s Hunter Muench rolls perfect game: Monday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys bowling

Marengo 2,948, Harvard 2,380: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, Hunter Muench rolled a perfect game to start the season for the Indians in a win over the Hornets. Muench had games of 300, 182 and 164 for a match-high 646 series. Dash Mardock had a 542 series for Marengo, including a 200. Tristan Allen had a 458 series.

Ty Fischer led Harvard with a 492 series and 205 high game.

Huntley 3,691, Johnsburg 2,910: At Bowl-Hi Lanes in Huntley, Noah Waters bowled games of 233, 242 and 187 to lead everyone with a 662 series. Caiden Bergren had a 650 series (247, 201, 202), Grant VanValkenburg had a 641 series (203, 234, 204) and Will Larkey had a 620 series (200, 195, 225). Logan Nicolas (588 series) and Zach Micho (530) each rolled a 200.

For Johnsburg, Liam Niederhofer had games of 201, 222 and 213 for a 636 series. Luke Bowers had a 585 series (164, 210, 211).

Burlington Central 3,192, McHenry 2,644: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Central’s Kainen Hoshina led all bowlers with a 649 series, including games of 246 and 256. Camden Page (591 series) had a 217 high game and Nicholas Franco (582) had a 216 high game.

Payton Spratt led McHenry with a 574 series, including a 203. Carson Winkelman had a 204 high game.