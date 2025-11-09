Dundee-Crown co-op girls swimming qualifies 7 entries to IHSA State Meet: Saturday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls swimming

Barrington Sectional: At Barrington, Dundee-Crown co-op’s 200-yard medley relay of junior Rachel Johnson, senior Kaitlyn Tomaszewski, junior Elie Niemi and freshman Anastasia Komarova placed first with a time of 1:46.36 to advance to next weekend’s IHSA State Meet at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont.

Dundee-Crown co-op’s 400 free relay of junior Tessa Iverson, junior Olivia Burczynski, Niemi and Johnson also qualified for state, finishing second in 3:35.42.

In total, the Chargers will send seven entries.

Rachel Johnson, Dundee-Crown co-op (Photo provided by Jacobs High School)

Johnson finished first in the 200 IM (2:03.66) and 100 backstroke (54.85), and Komarova was first in the 50 free (24.30). Niemi was second in the 100 free (52.63) and third in the 100 backstroke (58.59) to qualify.

Crystal Lake South co-op senior Bella Fontana advanced in the 500 free, taking fifth in 1:55.50.

The Chargers took runner-up in the team standings with 226 points. Fremd won with 258. Crystal Lake South co-op was sixth, Cary-Grove ninth, Woodstock North co-op 10th and McHenry 13th.

St. Charles North Sectional: At St. Charles, Burlington Central freshman Elenor Hultgren made it to state in two events, taking third in the 100 free (52.81) and sixth in the 50 free (24.00).

Huntley sophomore Olivia Rohde advanced by winning the 100 breaststroke (1:04.21).

St. Charles North won the team title. Huntley was sixth and Burlington Central 11th.