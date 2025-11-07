Pedestrian hit by car in Wonder Lake crash

A pedestrian was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital Thursday evening after being hit by a vehicle in Wonder Lake.

No information on the person’s condition was immediately available, including a condition report.

The Wonder Lake Fire Protection District was called at about 6 p.m. for the report of a vehicle versus pedestrian in the 7000 block of Barnard Mill Road, according to a news release.

Crews arrived on the scene within five minutes and began medical care on the pedestrian who was then transported by ambulance. The occupants of the vehicle involved refused medical care, according to the release.

The Richmond Township Fire District aided with the response, and the McHenry County Sheriffs Office is investigating the crash.