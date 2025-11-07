Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Northwest Herald

Marian Central volleyball ends Cinderella run in Class 1A sectional final: Thursday’s Northwest Herald roundup

By Alex Kantecki

Girls volleyball

Schaumburg Christian def. Marian Central 28-26, 20-25, 25-15: At Chicago, the 10th-seeded Hurricanes’ season came to an end with a loss to the top-seeded Conquerors in the Class 1A Lycée Français de Chicago Sectional championship.

Brooke Telmanik had 28 assists, two kills and six digs; Nola Midday had seven kills, two aces and a block; and Grace Kelly added five kills, 12 digs and one assist. Mary Kate Hernon had 18 kills, one ace, one block and eight digs; and Rut Navarrete had 10 digs.

Marian Central (11-28), which started the season 0-11, was on a season-best, four-match winning streak entering Thursday night. The team captured its first regional title since 2016, and was looking to win its first sectional in nine years (also in 2016).

PremiumMcHenry County Front HeadlinesMarian Central Preps
Alex Kantecki

Alex Kantecki

Sports editor for the Northwest Herald. Local prep sports coverage of McHenry County.