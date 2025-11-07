Marian Central volleyball ends Cinderella run in Class 1A sectional final: Thursday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls volleyball

Schaumburg Christian def. Marian Central 28-26, 20-25, 25-15: At Chicago, the 10th-seeded Hurricanes’ season came to an end with a loss to the top-seeded Conquerors in the Class 1A Lycée Français de Chicago Sectional championship.

Brooke Telmanik had 28 assists, two kills and six digs; Nola Midday had seven kills, two aces and a block; and Grace Kelly added five kills, 12 digs and one assist. Mary Kate Hernon had 18 kills, one ace, one block and eight digs; and Rut Navarrete had 10 digs.

Marian Central (11-28), which started the season 0-11, was on a season-best, four-match winning streak entering Thursday night. The team captured its first regional title since 2016, and was looking to win its first sectional in nine years (also in 2016).