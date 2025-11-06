Crystal Lake man accused of sexually assaulting girl ‘repeatedly’ starting when she was 6

A Crystal Lake man is accused of “repeatedly” sexually abusing and assaulting a child from 2018 through 2023, when she was between 6 and 10 years old, a McHenry County judge said.

Luis Iglesias-Silva, 39, is charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child younger than 13, Class X felonies, as well as aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child younger than 18, according to the criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court.

A conviction on two Class X felonies carries a prison term of 12 to 120 years.

Iglesias-Silva made an initial court appearance last week, at which he was denied pretrial release from the county jail, according to a court order signed by Judge Cynthia Lamb.

The judge wrote that “the presumption is great that the defendant committed the detainable offenses” of criminal sexual assault and abuse, adding Iglesias-Silva poses a threat that no condition could mitigate.

Lamb noted that the alleged abuse took place over several years, highlighting the age of the child and how Iglesias-Silva allegedly “began by kissing her, then touching her inappropriately. Then, at age 9, this abuse progressed. ... [He] did not stop, even when she protested, stopping only when [another] child interrupted.”

The judge wrote that there’s evidence Iglesias-Silva “repeatedly” assaulted the child “in his own home, in his bedroom and in his kitchen. [He] spent years making this child comfortable with the progression of his sexual abuse, convincing her not to tell anyone.”

Prosecutors said the alleged abuse came to light when the girl told her parents, who called police, leading to a forensic interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center of McHenry County.

Iglesias-Silva does not have an attorney listed in court records.