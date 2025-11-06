Crystal Lake commercial building damaged in fire

One unit in a commercial building located at 370 Prairie Street, Crystal Lake was damaged by a fire while three neighboring units sustained minor to moderate smoke damage on Nov. 6, 2025. (Michelle Meyer)

A commercial building with multiple tenants in Crystal Lake sustained $30,000 worth of damage from a fire that broke out Thursday morning, officials report.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department responded to a call at 6:11 a.m. Thursday to the 300 block of Prairie Street for a reported smoke investigation. First responders arrived to a multi-unit commercial building with “heavy smoke showing” and the call was upgraded to a working fire, according to a Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department news release.

Crews quickly located and extinguished the fire within 40 minutes. One commercial unit was damaged by the fire while three neighboring units sustained minor to moderate smoke damage, according to the release.

The estimated damage to the property is $30,000, officials said in the release. No injuries were reported and the cause of fire in under investigation.

Fire departments from Algonquin-Lake in the Hills, Cary, Huntley, McHenry Township, Woodstock and Carpentersville assisted in call.