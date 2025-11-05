Marian Central volleyball upsets MCC Academy to reach sectional final: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls volleyball

Marian Central def. MCC Academy 25-19, 25-13: At Chicago, the 10th-seeded Hurricanes (11-27) continued their Cinderella run with a sweep against the top-seeded Crescents in the Class 1A Lycée Français de Chicago Sectional semifinals.

Marian Central advances to play No. 1 Schaumburg Christian, a 25-10, 25-14 winner over No. 2 Walther Christian in the night’s second semifinal, for the sectional championship at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Nola Midday led Marian with seven kills, three aces and two blocks, and Brooke Telmanik added 20 assists and one ace. Grace Kelly had six kills and five digs, Mary Kate Hernon had five kills, one ace and seven digs, and Rut Navarrete had a team-high eight digs.

The Hurricanes, who started the season 0-11, last won a sectional crown in 2016, when they placed second in the state in 3A. This year’s regional championship was the program’s first in nine years (also in 2016).