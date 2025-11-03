Child ejected from car seat in crash near Harvard Sunday; 4 others injured

The Harvard Fire Protection District responded to a head-on crash on Route 14 on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. A child was ejected from a carseat and airlifted to an area hospital, officials said. (Photos provided by Harvard Fire Prot)

A child was ejected from a car seat in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon near Harvard and airlifted for treatment, Harvard Fire Protection District spokesman Alex Vucha said.

Four other people were also injured.

Firefighters were called for a reported two-vehicle head-on crash at about 4:04 p.m. at the intersection of Route 14 and Lembcke Road, Vucha said.

While en route, rescue crews were informed there was entrapment and a child who had been ejected from a carseat, but who was still inside the vehicle.

On arrival, the found two heavily-damaged vehicles with debris scattered across both lanes of travel. Five patients were involved, including four in an SUV and one adult male driver in a sedan.

The sedan driver had to be extricated from the car before he was taken by ambulance in serious condition.

Two adults in the SUV sustained moderate injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and there were two children in the SUV – one who was was transported by ambulance with minor injuries the one who was one was airlifted from the scene in serious condition, Vucha said.

That child was taken to a Level I trauma center. It was unknown if the child was was properly fastened in the carseat, he said.

A medical helicopter from LifeNet McHenry landed directly on Route 14 to assist with patient transport. The roadway remained closed in both directions for nearly 90 minutes while emergency crews worked, he said.

The Harvard Fire Protection District thanked firefighters from Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District, and Richmond Fire Protection District who responded to the scene with additional ambulances. A Mercyhealth MD-1 emergency physician also assisted with patient care.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.