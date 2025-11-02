Prairie Ridge’s Emmie Foster wins sectional championship: Saturday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls cross country

Class 2A Lakes Sectional: At Lake Villa, Prairie Ridge’s Emmie Foster cruised to first place with a time of 16:40.12 to lead the Wolves to next Saturday’s state meet at Detweiler Park in Peoria. St. Francis’ Elena Mamminga (17:23.59) was runner-up.

Prairie Ridge took second as a team with 93 points behind champion St. Francis (65). Joining the Wolves at state as teams will be Crystal Lake South and Cary-Grove, which placed fifth and sixth, respectively. Crystal Lake Central was 14th.

Prairie Ridge’s Anneke Dam (17:39.91) finished fifth and Maia Lancaster (17:59.50) took 10th. C-G’s Alexandra Santoyo (18:09.01) placed 14th, Crystal Lake South’s Caroline Lucas (18:18.50) was 20th, C-G’s Olivia Parker (18:31.43) was 25th and South’s Laynie Ripley (18:35.45) was 30th.

Class 3A Hoffman Estates Sectional: At Busse Woods in Schaumburg, Jacobs’ Lennox Szymonik finished fourth with a time of 17:05.98, and the Golden Eagles team placed sixth to qualify for state. Prospect’s Meg Peterson won in 16:53.98.

Mackenzie Cronin (18:00.91) was 28th for Jacobs. McHenry took 14th.

Class 3A Lake Park Sectional: At Lake Park, Huntley’s Isabella Ciesla finished 10th in 17:28.9 to lead the Red Raiders to fifth place as a team and qualify for next weekend’s state meet. St. Ignatius’ Annika Swan won in 16:26.1.

Huntley’s Morgan Sauber (17:43.4) was 17th and Haley Rahman (17:54.4) was 24th. Hampshire’s Reese Long (17:49.8) was 21st to qualify for state.

Class 1A Lisle Sr. Sectional: At Lisle, Johnsburg’s Clara Nicoline (19:43.08) placed eighth to advance to next weekend’s state meet. Westmont’s Kyla Babb (18:11.13) took first. Richmond-Burton took sixth as a team to qualify, led by Khloe Lundy (20:24.36) in 12th.

Boys cross country

Class 2A Lakes Sectional: At Lake Villa, Woodstock’s Elery Shutt placed sixth with a time of 14:57.82, and Cary-Grove’s Jameson Tenopir (15:00.91) took eighth to qualify for next weekend’s state meet. Kaneland’s Carson Kaiser won the sectional in 14:16.00.

Crystal Lake Central advanced to state as a team, led by Amana Omale (15:03.61) in 11th. The Tigers were fifth as a team. Woodstock took 10th, Crystal Lake South was 11th, Prairie Ridge was 12th and Cary-Grove was 14th.

Crystal Lake South’s Joseph Gonzalez (15:26.34) took 20th to move on to state, as did teammate Logan Aarseth (15:30.43) in 26th. Prairie Ridge’s Tyler Sjoblom (15:34.27) was 30th, but just missed qualifying. Woodstock’s Josh Roth (15:35.23) was 31st.

Class 3A Hoffman Estates Sectional: At Busse Woods in Schaumburg, Dundee-Crown’s Logan Grey finished 20th in 15:04.35 to move on to next weekend’s state meet. McHenry’s Myles Wagner (15:10.37) was 23rd to also advance. The Warriors took 14th out of 18 teams.

Class 3A Lake Park Sectional: At Lake Park, Huntley’s Joseph Sittler (25th, 15:19.6) and Nathan Sauber (27th, 15:20.6) helped lead the Red Raiders to seventh place and next weekend’s state meet.

Class 1A Lisle Sr. Sectional: At Lisle, Johnsburg’s Grady Smith ran in 15:53.17 to take runner-up to Harvest Christian’s Luca Bryja (15:51.49), as the Skyhawks advanced to the state meet as a team. Micah Klos (16:52.61) was seventh for Johnsburg, which took fourth out of 19 teams. Cayden Moran (17:35.64) was 19th.

Also advancing to state as individuals were Richmond-Burton’s Gavin McInnis (10th, 17:05.63) and Marian Central’s Oliver Ebel (18th, 17:32.31).

Girls swimming

Fox Valley Conference Invite: At Woodstock North High School, Dundee-Crown co-op, which combines with Jacobs and Hampshire, won the six-team conference title in back-to-back years with 294 points, ahead of Huntley (222) and Crystal Lake South co-op (218). Woodstock North co-op (166) took fourth, Cary-Grove (150) took fifth and McHenry (113) was sixth.

Dundee-Crown co-op took first in eight of 11 events, sweeping all three relays.

Rachel Johnson, Anastasia Komarova, Tessa Iverson and Julia Zagata took first in the 200-yard medley relay (1:53.09); Olivia Burczynski, Kaitlyn Tomaszewski, Komarova and Elie Niemi won the 200 free relay (1:40.38); and Tomaszewski, Lindsey Marzalik, Iverson and Johnson won the 400 free (3:47.13)

Niemi won the 50 free (24.43) and 100 backstroke (58.99), Tomaszewski won the 200 IM (2:19.29), Johnson won the 100 butterfly (59.40) and Burczynski won the 100 free (55.13),

Crystal Lake South co-op’s Bella Fontana won the 200 free (1:58.73) and 500 free (5:24.03).

Huntley’s Olivia Rohde won the 100 breaststroke (1:06.20),