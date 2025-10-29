Prairie Ridge, Crystal Lake South volleyball to meet in regional final: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls volleyball

Prairie Ridge def. Belvidere 25-6, 25-6: At the Class 3A Prairie Ridge Regional, Addison Smith dished out 22 assists to lead the Wolves in the semifinals over the Bucs. Abigail Smith added nine kills and Adeline Grider had seven kills for Prairie Ridge (28-7), which will will face Crystal Lake South in Thursday’s regional final.

Crystal Lake South def. Belvidere North 25-17, 25-15: At the Class 3A Prairie Ridge Regional, the Gators (13-16) beat the Blue Thunder in their semifinal. South will play Prairie Ridge in the final Thursday. Bobbi Wire and Joanna Kruzolek had 10 kills apiece for the Gators. Sahara Okirika had three kills and three blocks, Nora Wiggs had 18 assists and Layla Addison had nine digs.

Johnsburg def. Lisle 25-18, 25-23: At the Class 2A Lisle Regional, Adelaide Bruns had three aces, four kills, nine digs, 11 assists and two blocks as the Skyhawks cruised past the host Lions in a semifinal. Kaia Sasak added eight kills and Carlie Majercik chipped in with five for Johnsburg (23-13), which will play Montini in the final Thursday.

Huntley def. Rockford Auburn 25-10, 25-4: At the Class 4A Huntley Regional, Izzy Whitehouse had seven kills and Abby Whitehouse had 10 assists to lead the Red Raiders into the final. Lucy Watson added five kills and Summer Massow had three aces for Huntley (26-10).

The Raiders will face Hononegah in Thursday’s final.

Richmond-Burton def. Winnebago 25-13, 25-13: At the Class 2A Genoa-Kingston Regional, Dani Hopp had eight kills and Sophia Komar added seven to lift the Rockets in their semifinal. Abby Woods added five assists and Zoe Freund had four aces for R-B (29-7). The Rockets will face the Cogs in Thursday’s final.

Crystal Lake Central def. Cary-Grove 25-11, 25-18: At the Class 3A Woodstock Regional, Katie Piech had 17 assists and Emily Mazza had seven kills to lift the Tigers past the Trojans in a semifinal. Tessa Popp added 12 digs to lead Central (20-15) into the final against Woodstock North on Thursday.

Woodstock North def. Woodstock 25-18, 25-20: At the Class 3A Woodstock Regional, Gabby Schefke had 23 assists, four kills and eight digs as the Thunder advanced past their crosstown rival. Jenna Johnson had nine kills, Ava Kardaras added five and Tayler Menzel four. North (23-12) will play Crystal Lake Central in Thursday’s regional final.

Hampshire def. Rockford Jefferson 25-13, 25-10: At the Class 4A Rockford Guilford Regional, the Whip-Purs cruised past the J-Hawks and into Thursday’s regional final against host Guilford.

Libertyville def. Dundee-Crown 25-15, 25-14: At the Class 4A Libertyville Regional, the Chargers fell to the Wildcats to end their season 18-18.

Jacobs def. Grant 25-20, 20-25, 25-18: At the Class 4A Libertyville Regional, the Golden Eagles survived a three-set win over the Bulldogs to advance to Thursday’s regional final. Jacobs (18-18) will face Libertyville for the championship.

Genoa-Kingston def. Marengo 25-8, 25-18: At the Class 2A Genoa-Kingston Regional, Marengo (12-21) closed out its season with a loss to the Cogs in the semifinals.

Mundelein def. McHenry 25-9, 25-17: At the Class 4A McHenry Regional, the Mustangs eliminated the Warriors in a semifinal.

Burlington Central def. Schurz 25-7, 25-8: At the Class 3A Burlington Central Regional, Gabby Alesi had 12 assists and Joselyn Johnson added six kills as the Rockets cruised into the final. Central (18-15), which also got five kills from LaRaiya Cunningham-Duncan, will take on IC Catholic in Thursday’s final.

Trinity Oaks Christian def. Alden-Hebron, 25-19, 25-16: At the Class 1A Hiawatha Regional, the Giants’ season came to an end with the loss in the semifinals.