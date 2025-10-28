McHenry volleyball sweeps Round Lake in regional opener: Monday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls volleyball

McHenry def. Round Lake 25-16, 25-9: At McHenry, the Warriors (10-25) swept the Panthers in their Class 4A McHenry Regional quarterfinal. McHenry will face Mundelein in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Marian Central def. Willows Academy 25-6, 25-14: At South Beloit, the Hurricanes (8-27) won their Class 1A South Beloit Regional quarterfinal against the Eagles. Marian moves on to play South Beloit in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Brooke Telmanik had 13 assists and an ace, Mary Kate Hernon had 10 kills, one ace and three digs, and Christine Chmiel had seven aces and two kills.

Dundee-Crown def. Zion-Benton: At Libertyville, the Chargers (18-17) swept the Zee-Bees in their Class 4A Libertyville Regional quarterfinal. D-C will face Libertyville in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Belvidere def. Harvard 25-12, 18-25, 25-8: At Crystal Lake, the Hornets (3-24) lost to the Bucs in three sets in their Class 3A Prairie Ridge Regional quarterfinal.