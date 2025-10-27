Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Dundee-Crown’s Tori Brents

Dundee-Crown's Tori Brents (center) celebrates a point with teammates during their game against Jacobs earlier this month at Dundee-Crown High School in Carpentersville. (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

Name: Tori Brents

School: Dundee-Crown

Sport: Volleyball

Why she was selected: Brents, a 5-foot-11 sophomore setter, led the Chargers with 68 assists and 16 aces at the Elgin Invite. D-C finished 4-1 to take runner-up. The Chargers (17-17) won 10 of their final 11 regular-season matches

For her performance, Brents was chosen as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week by readers in an online vote. Huntley girls tennis’ Ella Doughty, Richmond-Burton girls volleyball’s Dani Hopp and Crystal Lake Central boys cross country’s Amana Omale also were nominated.

Brents answered a few questions from the Northwest Herald.

Dundee-Crown vs. Jacobs Girls Volleyball Dundee-Crown's Tori Brents (right) battles at the net with Jacobs' Rachelle Zieba and Hailie Barton during their match earlier this season at Dundee-Crown High School in Carpentersville. (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

Your team is 10-1 over its last 11 matches headed into in the playoffs. What has been the key to your strong finish?

Brents: The key for us has been a shift in mindset. We now believe we can win so there is not much that can stop us. Our confidence has grown as we became more successful. This belief in each other and our new confidence helps us stay aggressive in tight games.

What’s been the most memorable match from the season?

Brents: Winning the game against Prairie Ridge was very memorable. I think it showed our growth as a team and no one expected D-C to win a game like that. It displayed our growth, and we wanted that win to show who we have become!

What is something most people don’t know about you?

Brents: I was in cheer and tumbling for many years. I wanted to cheer in college until I discovered volleyball.

What’s your favorite postgame meal?

Brents: A good burrito from Taco Bell with teammates.

What musical artist would you most like to see in concert?

Brents: I would love to see Jack Johnson live in concert.

What is your favorite Halloween candy?

Brents: My favorite is candy corn. I think it’s extremely underrated!

What are some of your favorite hobbies?

Brents: When I’m not playing volleyball I love to read and bake. I also want to continue traveling because I want to see the world.

What is a movie or TV show you never get tired of watching?

Brents: The 21 Jump Street movies because they never get old!

What is your most prized possession?

Brents: My family camera because we have captured so many memories on it throughout the years. All the videos and pictures are so nostalgic to look back at.

You just won a million dollars. What is the first thing you would buy?

Brents: Airplane tickets! I would travel around the globe.

What is your dream job?

Brents: In the future I want to be a wildlife conservationist.