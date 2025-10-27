Lake in the Hills home damaged in overnight fire

The Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District responded to a early morning house fire Monday in Lake in the Hills (Photo provided by Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District)

No injuries were reported in a fire early Monday morning that left a Lake in the Hills home uninhabitable, a fire district official said.

The Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District was called at about 1:35 a.m. for the report of smoke inside a single-family home in the 800 block of Willow Street, according to a prepared release.

Fire crews arriving on scene less than three minutes after the initial call found found smoke coming from the two-story home and with all residents evacuated. The call was upgraded to a working structure fire, calling in help from area fire districts.

Firefighters attacking the interior located the fire in an upstairs bathroom, according to the release. The blaze was brought under control within 10 minutes. Crews remained on scene for overhaul operations, to extinguish hotspots, and to assist with the investigation.

The fire caused significant smoke and fire damage inside the home, according to the release. Its cause remains under investigation and a damage estimate has not been determined.

Assistance was provided by the Lake in the Hills Police Department, Huntley Fire Protection District, Crystal Lake Fire Department, Cary Fire Protection District, Fox River Grove Fire Protection District and SEECOM Dispatch Center.