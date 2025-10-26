Letter: I participated in No Kings rally

Like many others from McHenry County, I participated in a Oct. 18th No Kings Rally, exercising my right to peacefully protest actions of the current administration which I consider not only unconstitutional and illegal but immoral.

Rounding up law-abiding workers with no criminal records, hunting them down like animals then deporting them with no due process makes many of us embarrassed about what is happening, prompting us to dissent.

That doesn’t make us hate America. As one of the many signs said, “We LOVE our country, but are ashamed at what our government is doing.”

[ Read more: Thousands turn out for 3 No Kings rallies across McHenry County ]

And what is the response of our current president?

On Oct. 18th, Trump himself released a video on social media – a 20-second clip produced using artificial intelligence showing Trump wearing a golden crown, piloting a fighter jet labeled “King Trump” and dropping human waste on anti-Trump protesters.

That was his “message to the over 7 million Americans. The image of a self-proclaimed “King” dropping waste on his own citizens isn’t satire. It’s just one more example of a sick leader mocking those who dare to speak against him.

Just to confirm this administration’s disdain, White House Press Secretary Leavitt labeled dissenters as “Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens and violent criminals.”

Really? 7 million Americans? Americans who love America and still believe this country was built on decency and fair treatment of all with leadership based on traditional American values not revenge and hate.

Joan Davis

Huntley