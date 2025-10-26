Letter: For us, lockdowns are survival training

On Sept. 10, my school went into a “hold in place.” We thought nothing of it, until the intercom said “lockdown.” Lights off. Doors locked. We ran to the corners and hid in silence. For six minutes, we didn’t know if we’d live or die.

It was a false alarm. But those minutes changed me. Because for the first time, the fear we’ve practiced for since kindergarten became real. I started school after Sandy Hook, so lockdown drills have always been normal. We’ve learned how to hide, how to stay quiet, how to survive.

For my parents, fire drills were safety practice. For us, lockdowns are survival training. We’ve grown up expecting the sound we’ve only heard on TV.

When Sandy Hook happened, America promised “never again.” Yet after Parkland, Uvalde, Michigan State and so many others, nothing has changed. That’s when the lights went out. Not just for those who died, but for every student who’s had to grow up in their shadow.

I’m not angry. I’m tired. Tired of drills, tired of fear, tired of waiting for the next tragedy. It’s time to turn the lights back on. We deserve schools where the loudest sound is learning, not gunshots.

Tyler Barrus

Huntley