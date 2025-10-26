Fire leaves 2 apartments uninhabitable in Algonquin

An early-morning fire Sunday left two units uninhabitable in an Algonquin home divided into apartments, with heavy damage reported. (Photo provided by Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District)

A blaze early Sunday morning left two apartments uninhabitable with heavy fire damage.

Firefighters were called at 5:30 a.m. to a two-story home along Mohican Drive in Algonquin, according to a release from the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the second floor of the structure, a home that had been divided into apartments. Residents had evacuated before crews arrived, officials said.

Firefighters launched an aggressive attack to contain the fire, which had spread through hidden void spaces within the home, according to the release. The fire was quickly upgraded to a box alarm level, bringing in additional personnel and resources from neighboring departments.

No injuries were reported during the blaze, which was put out in about 20 minutes. The home and its apartments were deemed uninhabitable, with damage estimated at $250,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the release.

Mutual aid was provided by the fire districts and departments from Cary, Carpentersville, Huntley, Crystal Lake, Barrington-Countryside, Elgin, Fox River Grove, Barrington and Palatine, along with SEECOM Dispatch Center.