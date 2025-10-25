Week 9 results for 2025, recaps of every game in the McHenry County area

Cary-Grove 44, Jacobs 22: Logan Abrams rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns, and the Trojans featured three 100-yard rushers in their Fox Valley Conference win over the Golden Eagles.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 22 Cary-Grove's Leo Zavala runs the ball as Jacobs' Cooper Gulgren closes in during a Fox Valley Conference football game on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Jacobs High School in Algonquin. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Woodstock North 49, Woodstock 0: David Randecker became the Thunder’s all-time leading rusher as they cruised to a Kishwaukee River Conference win over the Blue Streaks.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 24 Woodstock North’s Parker Halihan is greeted after a touchdown against Woodstock in varsity football at Woodstock North High School on Friday, October 24, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Huntley 42, Hampshire 25: Chase Hojnacki scored five touchdowns as the Red Raiders defeated the Whips in their FVC game to reach five wins.

McHenry 20, Crystal Lake Central 14: Ethan Dietmeyer ran for 111 yards and a touchdown as the Warriors ended the season with an FVC win over the Tigers.

Prairie Ridge 54, Crystal Lake South 26: The Wolves completed a perfect regular season with a win against the Gators, wrapping up the FVC championship.

Burlington Central 42, Dundee-Crown 6: The Rockets finished the regular season with an FVC win over the Chargers, getting three touchdown passes from Landon Arnold.

Marengo 46, Sandwich 27: Sam Vandello tossed three touchdowns for Marengo in the KRC finale win.

Johnsburg 45, Harvard 14: The Skyhawks turned a 14-14 tie at halftime into a 31-point victory to end the regular season.

Richmond-Burton 48, Plano 0: The Rockets completed an undefeated regular season with a KRC shutout against the Reapers.

Aurora Christian 44, Marian Central 20: The Hurricanes came up short in a Chicagoland Christian Conference loss, ending their season at 4-5.

Alden-Hebron 26, Ashton-Franklin Center 8: The Giants won their Illinois 8-Man Football Association game to end the regular season at 7-2.