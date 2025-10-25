Sam Vandello, Marengo offense dominate Sandwich: Week 9 McHenry County roundup

Marengo 46, Sandwich 27: At Marengo, Sam Vandello tossed three touchdowns for Marengo in the Kishwaukee River Conference win. Vandello completed 12 of 18 passes for 317 yards, including a 71-yard TD pass to Parker Mandelky (six catches, 202 yards, two TDs).

Mandelky, Gavin Baros, Logan Boley and Connor Sacco each added a rushing touchdown in the victory. Brady Kentgen had 55 yards receiving and a TD, and Hunter Muench had 46 yards receiving for Marengo (7-2, 5-2 KRC).

Johnsburg 45, Harvard 14: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks (7-2, 5-2) put together a dominant second half, turning a 14-14 tie at halftime into a 31-point victory to end the regular season.

Harvard finished 0-9, 0-7 KRC.

Richmond-Burton 48, Plano 0: At Plano, the Rockets completed an undefeated regular season with a KRC shutout against the Reapers. R-B heads into the postseason at 9-0.

Aurora Christian 44, Marian Central 20: At Aurora, the Hurricanes came up short in a Chicagoland Christian Conference loss, ending their season at 4-5 overall and at 4-3 in CCC play.

Alden-Hebron 26, Ashton-Franklin Center 8: At Hebron, the Giants won their Illinois 8-Man Football Association game to end the regular season at 7-2.