Letter: Kings Rally unruly? Nope

So! Locally, as the NWH wants submitted offerings as they have asked me, here is some local stuff.

Did anyone notice just how unruly the No Kings rally on Rt. 31 in McHenry was Oct. 18th? Oh, wait, the only police action was pulling over a vehicle backfiring exhaust along Rt. 31 in the faces of peaceful rally-goers. Yeah, that was the same vehicle who did the same thing last June at the first No Kings rally. Nice guy! So in case you missed it, ICE was nowhere in sight here in any city in McHenry County. Makes you wonder. Heck, I even sent an invite to Joe G. to come join his local constituents. Must have missed him.

And the other local GOOD news is McHenry County Board LIED to you, and just in case they read this, please do not call me, rather explain your lie in print for the taxpayers.

Thanks again NWH for printing local letters on local happenings.

Carl Hurtig

McHenry