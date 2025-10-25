Letter: Focus should be on taxes

On Monday, the McHenry County Board posted its proposed tax levy with a 13.2% increase.

The top story in the Northwest Herald: “Horse stuck in muddy waters is rescued at McHenry barn.”

On the same night, the Crystal Lake Park District voted to increase its property tax levy by the maximum allowed by law.

The top story about the Park District in the Northwest Herald: “Crystal Lake Park District says no to buying closed Northwestern fitness center.”

The news media used to be known as the “fourth estate,” meaning they were the guardians of our democracy, keeping us, the citizens, informed about our governments.

Northwest Herald, if you want to be relevant again, if you want people to have a reason to buy your paper, start reporting on issues that are important. Your reporters don’t need to attend every meeting to know what’s coming up, they can sit at their desks and read the proposed agendas. Or you can deputize citizen reporters, stringers, who will monitor local governments and attend their meetings.

But do something!

Steve Willson

Huntley