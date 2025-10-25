Insanity defense possible for man accused of random, brutal attack on woman in McHenry park

McHenry's Petersen Park is pictured on Oct. 6, 2024, the day authorities allege Raymond Link, inset, randomly attacked a woman and a man who tried to stop him. (Gregory Shaver/Inset photo provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

A doctor has determined that a man was insane when he allegedly committed what authorities have called a “completely unprovoked” attack on a woman walking her dog in a McHenry park last year – and then attacked a bystander who tried to help her, according to court records and prosecutors.

Raymond Paul Link, 49, whose address is listed in official records in both McHenry and West Allis, Wisconsin, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, Class X felonies, as well as five counts of aggravated battery, according to the indictment in McHenry County court.

Link’s attorneys “raised the possibility of an affirmative defense of insanity” and have “provided an expert opinion asserting that the defendant was insane at the time of the alleged offense,” according to a motion filed by prosecutors in August.

The state requested that the judge enter an order requiring Link to submit to another psychiatric examination. That motion was granted, records show, but nothing has yet been filed in Link’s case or presented in court as to the results of that examination.

On Thursday, Link – who has been in custody at the county jail since his arrest in the May 5, 2024, attacks – waived his right to have his case heard before a jury. That means he could either have his case heard by a judge or he could enter into a plea deal. It was not specified in court what he will do.

Should he go to trial and be found not guilty by reason of insanity, he would be committed to a mental health facility.

Police and prosecutors have said that Link was walking with his unleashed dog in Petersen Park that afternoon when he “suddenly attacked” a woman, court records show.

The woman suffered serious injuries to her face, lacerations and multiple dog bites, and lost a large amount of blood, prosecutors said.

Authorities said Link “stomped, kicked and struck” the woman on the head and neck. He allegedly “placed both knees on her head and neck with his full body weight and attempted to strangle her with his forearm and/or hands, while the victim laid unconscious and unresponsive on the ground,” according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities have said there is no apparent connection between Link and the woman.

During Link’s initial court appearance last year, then-McHenry County Assistant State’s Attorney Julio Cantre said it was a “completely unprovoked” attack.

A 37-year-old man who was in the park with his family and heard what Cantre described as the woman’s “blood-curdling scream” tried to help her. Link allegedly struck him with a closed fist more than 12 times in the chest and arms and ordered his dog to attack the man, who suffered a broken clavicle, bruising, redness and a dog bite, authorities said.

Link’s dog fled the area. When the animal was later found, police used a Taser on the dog, and he was taken into the custody of McHenry County Animal Control, records show.

For his first court appearance, Link appeared via Zoom from the jail because he refused to go to the courtroom. Because he was uncooperative, swearing and blurting out nonsensical statements such as “I am celestial,” the hearing was delayed.

Later, in a second attempt, Link entered the courtroom flanked by three corrections officers. uring the proceedings, he said, “I am representing the goddess mother” and referred to himself as “Lord Saturn.”

Judge Micheal Chmiel tried to stop Link from talking and reminded him of his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, but Link at times rambled nonsensically.

In one long rant, he said in part, according to a transcript: “Your love for all these things other than divine law and truth. You wear the robe of time. Time is the teacher of all things. ... You are not the most powerful people on the planet. The dogs were in charge of you. God spelled backwards is dog. ... I am Lord L.”

Later, when Chmiel began explaining that the people of the state had filed charges against him, Link interrupted and said: “The heavens have filed a complaint against you guys. I’m a messenger of the heavens. I’m not a messenger of this planet.”

At the end of the hearing, Chmiel detained Link in the county jail pretrial. Chmiel said he found Link to be dangerous, and he could not “fathom a set of pretrial conditions that could be put in place to properly mitigate the risk of harm to an individual and/or the community.”

Link is due back in court Nov. 20.