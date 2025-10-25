Harvards boys soccer wins 3rd straight regional title: Saturday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys soccer

Harvard 4, Freeport 1: At Belvidere, the Hornets (17-8) captured the Class 2A Belvidere Regional championship with a win against the Pretzels, their third regional title in a row. Jesus Aquino had three assists and tallied Harvard’s fourth goal. Bryan Gorostieta had two goals and Eddie Fuentes scored one. Osvaldo Nova made four saves in goal.

Second-seeded Harvard moves on to play top-seeded Wheaton Academy in a Geneva Sectional semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Wheaton Academy 2, Crystal Lake South 1 (2OT): At West Chicago, the Gators came just up short in a Class 2A Wheaton Academy Regional final loss. South ends the season at 11-10-1.

South’s Kaleb Nunnally scored a goal five minutes into the second half to tie the score at 1. In the second OT, Wheaton Academy’s Carlton McClure scored off a shot from Mason Brooke that was initially saved by Noah Dunteman. The rebound was unable to be cleared, however, and McClure capitalized. Dunteman had eight saves for South.

Boylan 2, Burlington Central 0: At Burlington, the host Rockets’ season came to an end with a loss in the Class 2A Burlington Central Regional championship. Central finished the year 9-10-1.

Boys cross country

Class 3A Batavia Regional: At Batavia, Huntley won the regional championship with 34 points, only two points ahead of runner-up Batavia. Burlington Central (131) took fourth and Hampshire (139) was fifth to also advance.

Huntley’s Joseph Sittler (15:28.80) was runner-up to Batavia’s Edward Polaski (15:11.58). Huntley’s Andrew Raistrick (15:34.08) was fourth, Nathan Sauber (15:46.75) was eighth, Joseph Zawacki (15:55.30) was eighth and Mark Omoniyi (15:57.24) was 11th.

Class 2A Woodstock Regional: At Woodstock, Crystal Lake Central’s Amana Omale won the race in 16:06.74 as the Tigers captured the regional championship with 59 points. Prairie Ridge (85) was runner-up, Woodstock (90) was third, Crystal Lake South (107) was fourth and Cary-Grove (121) was fifth to all advance to sectionals.

Woodstock’s Ellery Shutt was runner-up in 16:12.28. Crystal Lake South’s Joseph Gonzalez (16:26.98) was fourth, Woodstock North’s Geo Kopulos (16:37.55) was fifth and C-G’s Jameson Tenopir (16:44.19) was sixth.

Crystal Lake Central’s Ethan McMahon (16:47.45) was seventh, Prairie Ridge’s Steven Randles (16:48.12) was eighth, Woodstock’s Josh Roth (16:48.38) was ninth and South’s Logan Aarseth (16:24.17) was 10th. South’s Chad Wehby (16:52.03) was 11th and C-G’s Aaron Milewski (16:56.33) was 12th.

Woodstock North’s John Hugger qualified as an individual.

Class 3A Palatine Regional: At Palatine, Jacobs (seventh place) and Dundee-Crown (eighth) just missed advancing to sectionals as teams.

Qualifying for sectionals as individuals were D-C’s Logan Grey (sixth place, 15:20.78) and Joshua Michalski (23rd, 16:06.10) and Jacobs’ Gavin Glosson (25th, 16:08.11) and Doyle Watson (31st, 16:14.89).

Class 3A Grant Regional: At Fox Lake, McHenry took sixth to advance to the sectional round. Myles Wagner (15:32.21) was sixth for the Warriors and Nate Martin (15:45.58) was eighth.

Class 1A Lisle Regional: At Lisle, Johnsburg finished runner-up, while Marian Central and Richmond-Burton took third and fourth, respectively, to advance to the sectional round. Johnsburg’s Grady Smith (16:13.21) was runner-up to Harvest Christian Academy’s Luca Bryja (16:00.54).

Johnsburg’s Micah Klos (16:53.69) was fifth, R-B’s Gavin McInnis (17:15.63) was sixth, Marian Central’s Oliver Ebel (17:36.62) was eighth and Johnsburg’s Cayden Moran (17:46.89) was ninth. R-B’s Ryan McClellan (18:19.55) was 11th.

Girls cross country

Class 2A Woodstock Regional: At Woodstock, Prairie Ridge’s Emmie Foster won the race with a time of 18:16.37. Cary-Grove’s Alexandra Santoyo (19:01.70) took fourth, Prairie Ridge’s Anneka Dam (19:17.47) was fifth, Crystal Lake South’s Caroline Lucas (19:22.52) was sixth and Prairie Ridge’s Maia Lancaster (19:30.00) was seventh. South’s Laynie Ripley (19:49.74) was ninth.

Prairie Ridge (second place), South (fourth), C-G (fifth) and Crystal Lake Central (sixth) all advanced to sectionals as teams.

Woodstock’s Sophia Sarabia and Susana Marti, Marengo’s Amy Smith and Woodstock North’s LouLou Splendoria advanced as individuals.

Class 3A Palatine Regional: At Palatine, Jacobs freshman Lennox Szymonik (17:22.46) won the regional title, beating Hersey’s Graceleen Mabry (17:42.26). Jacobs was second to Hersey in the team standings and advance to sectionals. Dundee-Crown took eighth.

Jacobs’ Mackenzie Cronin (18:32.25) was eighth. Dundee-Crown’s Delilah Kissane and Sarah Hillyer advanced as individuals.

Class 3A Batavia Regional: At Batavia, Huntley won the regional title with 40 points, just ahead of runner-up Batavia (45). Burlington Central (128 points) and Hampshire (144) also qualified for sectionals.

Huntley’s Isabella Ciesla (17:39.68) and Haley Rahman (17:44.17) took third and fourth, respectively. Cori Kilvinger (17:58.94) and Morgan Sauber (18:08.76) were seventh and eighth. Hampshire’s Reese Long (18:38.27) was 12th.

Class 3A Grant Regional: At Fox Lake, McHenry took the sixth and final spot to qualify for sectionals. Kennedy Harding (18:59.00) took 16th for the Warriors.

Class 1A Lisle Regional: At Lisle, Johnsburg’s Clara Nicoline placed fourth with a time of 19:40.17. Richmond-Burton’s Khloe Lundy (20:43.05) was seventh and Johnsburg’s Addison Klos (21:28.85) was 11th. R-B placed fourth and Johnsburg was fifth to advance to sectionals as a team.

Girls tennis

Class 1A state tournament: Marian Central’s Jenna Remke and Julia Lukey, playing on the third and final day of the tournament, finished 4-2. The Hurricanes’ No. 1 doubles team lost to Teutopolis’ Anna Probst and Abbie Lee 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (5) in their first match Friday, before defeating Mahomet-Seymour’s Adella Bird and Haley Reed 6-4, 7-5 to advance to Saturday’s final day of matches.

On Saturday, Lemke and Lukey lost their only match to Lake Forest’s Charlie Axus and Carm Ventura 7-5, 4-6, 10-7 in the consolation semifinals.

Class 2A state tournament: Huntley’s Ainura Baidylaeva and Gulnura Baidylaeva finished the state tournament with a 3-2 record. After going 3-1 on the first day, the Red Raiders’ No. 1 doubles team dropped their fourth-round consolation match to Glenbrook North’s Harper Adelstein and Jenna Cheung 7-6 (5), 6-2 on Friday.

On Thursday to open the tournament, the Red Raiders’ duo defeated Maine South’s Lauren Geier and Emma Militaru 6-2, 6-4, before losing to Hinsdale Central’s Sydney Shuster and Anika Sarai 6-2, 6-0. They then won their next two matches against Richwoods’ Addison Sharpe and Leah Shaffer (6-2, 6-0) and Glenbard West’s Ella Gacek and Samantha Smith (6-1, 6-1).