Marian Central, Huntley doubles teams advance at state: Thursday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls tennis

Class 1A state tournament: Marian Central’s Jenna Remke and Julia Lukey won their first three matches to reach the state’s quarterfinals. The Hurricanes’ duo opened with a 6-1, 6-2 win against Metamora’s Tayla Brown and Naomi Roth.

Remke and Lukey then defeated Dixon’s Rachel Lance and Jenna Mustapha 7-5, 6-0. In the third round, they topped Triad’s Katie Watts and Hailey D’Aunoy 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-4.

Marian Central’s Jordan Cheng ended her state run at 2-2. Cheng beat Mount Zion’s Paityn Koester 6-3, 6-2 before losing her second match to Teutopolis’ Avery Probst 6-4, 6-3. Cheng then defeated Triad’s London Looby 6-2, 4-6, 10-5, before bowing out with a 6-2, 6-3 loss to Lemont’s Maggie Biscan.

Crystal Lake Central’s Evie Johnson went 2-2 at her first state tournament. Johnson opened with a 6-3, 6-3 loss to Nazareth’s Elaine McNamara before back-to-back wins over Newton’s Jailyn Hall (6-0, 6-0) and Carterville’s Katya Chyzhyk (6-2, 6-1). Johnson ended with a 6-0, 6-2 loss to Flora’s Leah Jones.

Prairie Ridge’s Charlie Benton and Zoe Nanos went 1-2. They Wolves duo opened the tournament with a 6-0, 6-0 loss to Deerfield’s Maya Krasny and Jordan Cohen. They beat Boylan’s Miabella Matus and Janae Burke 6-2, 2-6, 10-6, before falling to Dixon’s Lance and Mustapha 6-3, 7-5.

Cary-Grove’s Malaina Kurth and Darby Hennessey went 0-2, falling to Chicago University’s Anika Sadanand and Zahra Ansari 6-1, 6-2, and Normal University’s Risha Patel and Hallie Schoenberger 7-6 (4), 5-7, 10-8.

Class 2A state tournament: Huntley’s Ainura Baidylaeva and Gulnura Baidylaeva went 3-1 on the first day to advance to the second day of the state tournament. The Red Raiders duo defeated Maine South’s Lauren Geier and Emma Militaru 6-2, 6-4, before losing to Hinsdale Central’s Sydney Shuster and Anika Sarai 6-2, 6-0.

They then won their next two matches against Richwoods’ Addison Sharpe and Leah Shaffer (6-2, 6-0) and Glenbard West’s Ella Gacek and Samantha Smith (6-1, 6-1).

Huntley’s Ella Doughty went 1-2 to end her state run. Doughty won her first match against Minooka’s Max Phillips-Mantia 6-0, 6-0. She lost to New Trier’s Ingrid Fielder 6-0, 6-1, and Conant’s Elyssa Rojas Kantcheva 6-2, 6-3.

Hampshire’s Isabella Kowalak finished 0-2. She fell to Edwardsville’s Dia Kannan 7-5, 6-2 and Naperville Central’s Kaavya Parameswar 2-6, 6-3, 10-6.

Huntley’s Giuliana Farraj and Julie Klockner also went 0-2. The duo lost to Maine South’s Ella Raseta and Kristina Nikolova 6-2, 6-0, and St. Ignatius’ Catherine-Grace Smith and Sophie Espaldon 6-2, 6-0.

Girls volleyball

Jacobs def. Cary-Grove 25-12, 25-22: At Cary, Maddie Mitchell had eight kills, two blocks and two aces for the Golden Eagles (17-18, 8-10) in an FVC win against the Trojans (8-27, 2-16). Gianna Coletti had 19 assists, Layla Merlin had four kills and three blocks, and Gracyn Sanders had three kills and three blocks.

Prairie Ridge def. Crystal Lake South 25-20, 25-15: At Crystal Lake, Abby Smith recorded seven kills and three blocks for the visiting Wolves (27-7, 15-3) in their FVC win over the Gators (13-16, 8-10). Addison Smith had 24 assists and five digs, Adeline Grider had 11 kills, seven digs and two aces, and Sonora Bekere had three blocks. Tegan Vrbancic added eight digs.

Crystal Lake Central def. McHenry 25-8, 25-20: At Crystal Lake, Alexis Hadeler had eight kills and seven digs in the Tigers’ (20-15, 10-8) FVC win against the Warriors (9-25, 0-18). Katie Piech had 21 assists, Tessa Popp had 12 digs and Emily Mazza added six aces and two kills.

Dundee-Crown def. Burlington Central 25-15, 25-18: At Carpentersville, Maura Minogue finished with five aces and 10 digs to lift the Chargers (17-17, 8-10) past the Rockets (17-15, 7-11) in their FVC match. Tori Brents had 17 assists and Erin Bruce had seven kills.