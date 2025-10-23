Richmond-Burton, Woodstock North share KRC volleyball title: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls volleyball

Richmond-Burton def. Plano, 25-12, 25-5: At Richmond, the Rockets defeated the Reapers to secure a share of the Kishwaukee River Conference championship with Woodstock North, the program’s third straight conference title.

Dani Hopp had 12 kills and Josie Franckowiak added 18 assists for R-B (28-7, 13-1). Daniella Mazzola had six kills and a block, Zoe Freund had three kills and a pair of aces and Mattie Furzland posted three kills.

Woodstock North def. Woodstock, 25-19, 25-19: At Woodstock, Jenna Johnson had 10 kills and Ava Kardaras added nine as the Thunder beat the Blue Streaks 25-19, 25-19 to earn a share of KRC championship with Richmond-Burton. It’s the program’s first conference title since winning the KRC three times in a row from 2020-2022.

Gabby Schefke dished out 27 assists for North (22-12, 13-1), Maddie Sofie had six digs, Addy Crabill had five kills and Tayler Manzel had four kills and seven digs.

Marengo def. Sandwich, 25-11, 25-19: At Sandwich, Payton Streit had seven kills and Ava Brown added 12 assists to lead the Indians to a KRC victory. Elina Kirchhoff added 10 assists and Ellie White had 11 digs for Marengo (13-20, 8-6).

Johnsburg def. Harvard, 25-18, 25-8: At Harvard, the Skyhawks wrapped up KRC play with a win against the Hornets behind six aces and five digs from Maddie Mays. Emily Loud added 16 assists for Johnsburg (21-13, 10-4), and Emerson Payne Brennan had five kills. Madison McDonough led Harvard with four kills.

Boys soccer

Harvard 4, Belvidere 1: At the Class 2A Belvidere Regional, the Hornets moved into the final by beating the host Bucs after trailing 1-0. Harvard (16-8) will face Freeport for the title at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Jesus Aquino scored the Hornets’ first two goals. Brandon Estrada and Bryan Gorostieta also scored. Osvaldo Nova made two saves in goal.

Streamwood 1, Crystal Lake Central 0: At the Class 2A Crystal Lake Central Regional, the Tigers were knocked out of the playoffs with a loss in the semifinals.

Wheaton Academy 4, Woodstock 0: At the Class 2A Wheaton Academy Regional in West Chicago, the Blue Streaks’ season came to an end in the semifinals.