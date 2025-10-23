$3M Mega Millions ticket sold in McHenry

Melissa Motroni, left, store manager at Bull Valley Trio in McHenry, celebrates with district manager Stephanie Walters after the store sold a $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket for the drawing on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. (Photo provided by the Illinois Lottery)

An unidentified lottery player won $3 million in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing off a ticket bought at a Bull Valley Trio convenience store, 5301 Bull Valley Road in McHenry.

The ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn – 2, 18, 27, 34, 59 — but missed the Mega Ball, 18. With a 3X multiplier added, the player’s prize tripled to $3 million.

“Just last month, we sold a $10,000 winning scratch-off ticket, and now this – a $3 million winner,” Melissa Motroni, store manager, said in a news release. “I guess you can say we’re a lucky store. Everyone’s excited to see who the winner is!”

For selling the winning ticket, the Bull Valley Trio will receive a $30,000 bonus – 1% of the total prize amount.

“We have no idea who the winner is yet, but we’re all hoping it’s one of our regulars,” Motroni said. “We’re looking forward to celebrating this amazing win with them.”

The next Mega Millions drawing is on Friday, October 24, with an estimated $680 million jackpot. Mega Millions tickets are $5 each and include a randomly assigned multiplier that improves all winning non-jackpot prizes by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or 10X.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, visit IllinoisLottery.com.