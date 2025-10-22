Dundee-Crown boys soccer advances to regional final: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys soccer

Dundee-Crown 6, Hononegah 0: At Carpentersville, Hugo Arista scored a pair of first-half goals and completed the hat trick early in the second as the fourth-seeded Chargers beat the Indians in their Class 3A Dundee-Crown Regional semifinal. Ayden Hernandez scored twice and Sebastian Sanchez also scored for D-C (15-5-3). The Chargers will face either St. Charles East or Rockford Jefferson in Saturday’s regional final.

Burlington Central 2, Sycamore 0: At the Class 2A Burlington Central Regional, the fourth-seeded Rockets advanced to Saturday’s regional final with a shutout of the Spartans. BC (9-9-1) will face top-seeded Boylan on Saturday.

Geneva 6, Cary-Grove 0: At the Class 2A Crystal Lake Central Regional, the second-seeded Vikings ended the Trojans; season in the semifinals.

Byron 3, Marengo 1: At the Class 1A Byron Regional, the ninth-seeded Indians fell to the top-seeded Tigers in a semifinal.

Girls volleyball

Dundee-Crown def. Prairie Ridge, 27-25, 21-25, 25-20: At Crystal Lake, Maura Minogue had 25 digs and Erin Bruce added 10 kills as the Chargers knocked off the Wolves in their FVC contest. Nina Marcant added three aces for D-C (16-17, 7-10).

Crystal Lake Central def. Burlington Central, 25-9, 25-7: At Burlington, freshman Clara Dobbertin had 11 kills, five digs and three blocks as the Tigers cruised in their FVC match. Fellow freshman Katie Piech had 14 assists and senior Tessa Popp had 11 digs for Central (19-18, 9-8).

Huntley def. McHenry, 22-25, 25-14, 25-12: At McHenry, Izzy Whitehouse led the Red Raiders with 12 kills as Huntley took the FVC match from the Warriors. Summer Massow added nine kills and Abby Whitehouse dished out 18 assists for Huntley (25-9, 15-2). Kailys Bonni led McHenry with nine kills.

Jacobs def. Crystal Lake South, 25-23, 25-21: At Algonquin, Layla Merlin had six kills and Gina Coletti added 18 assists as the Golden Eagles swept the Gators in the FVC matchup. Maddie Mitchell added five kills and Hailie Barton added four kills and eight blocks for Jacobs (16-18, 7-10).

Harvard def. Alden-Hebron, 25-19, 25-20: At Harvard, Madison McDonough had five kills and Ella Martin and Kaitlin Frenk had three kills each as the Hornets won the nonconference match. Ytzel Lopez added 16 assists for Harvard.