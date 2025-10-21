Richmond-Burton, Woodstock North volleyball remain tied for 1st in KRC: Monday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls volleyball

Richmond-Burton def. Marengo 25-6, 25-14: At Marengo, the Rockets (28-7, 12-1 KRC) defeated the Indians (13-20, 7-6) in a Kishwaukee River Conference match. Dani Hopp’s 11 kills, four aces and a block led R-B. Josie Franckowiak had 17 assists, Lanee Cooley had 10 digs and a kill, and Sophia Komar added five kills.

Woodstock North def. Sandwich 25-15, 25-23: At Woodstock, the Thunder (20-12, 12-1 KRC) topped the Indians to stay tied for first in the KRC with R-B. North plays at Woodstock on Wednesday in their last conference match. R-B hosts Plano.

Ava Kardaras had 14 kills and nine digs for the Thunder. Gabby Schefke had 23 assists and two kills, Jenna Johnson had 11 kills and nine digs and Alyssa Madigan had five aces. Addy Crabill had nine digs and Kayla Smiley chipped in eight digs and two assists.

Johnsburg def. Woodstock 25-13, 25-10: At Johnsburg, Adelaide Bruns had eight digs, 16 assists and six kills for the Skyhawks in a KRC win over the Blue Streaks to give her mom, coach Abby Bruns, her 100th career victory. Abriana Bruns had 15 digs and Alexis Sweetwood had seven kills for Johnsburg (20-13, 9-4).

Woodstock fell to 9-23, 3-10 KRC.

Harvard def. Plano 25-20, 16-25, 25-21: At Plano, the Hornets (4-23, 1-12) earned their first KRC win of the season. Madison McDonough had three kills and three aces, Ella Martin had four kills, Ytzel Lopez had four aces and eight assists and Layla Powles added two aces.

Boys soccer

Lycée Français de Chicago 3, Johnsburg 1: At the Class 1A Rochelle Zell Regional, the Skyhawks’ season came to an end.