Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Huntley’s Izzy Whitehouse

Huntley's Izzy Whitehouse (right) hits the ball past the block of Prairie Ridge's Addison Smith in October 2025 at the Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Name: Izzy Whitehouse

School: Huntley

Sport: Volleyball

Why she was selected: Whitehouse, a junior, led the Red Raiders with 37 kills as Huntley finished 5-0 to win its own invite. The Raiders enter the week in a tie for second place in the Fox Valley Conference.

For her performance, Whitehouse was chosen as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week by readers in an online vote. Crystal Lake South volleyball’s Bobbi Wire, Hampshire boys golf’s Nolan Adamczyk and Hampshire girls tennis’ Isabella Kowalek also were nominated.

Whitehouse answered a few questions from the Northwest Herald.

Huntley’s Izzy Whitehouse hammers the ball over the net against Hampshire in September 2025 in Hampshire. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

What did it mean to you and your team to win the Huntley Invite?

Whitehouse: Winning the Huntley Invite I think was a huge confidence boost as a team. We all worked together and grew stronger. The key to winning was being aggressive on offense and executing.

How have you adjusted to taking on a bigger offensive role this season?

Whitehouse: I would say just constantly being ready for every ball because as an outside you’re given any set and just being able to adjust to them and work with what’s given to score.

What is your favorite class?

Whitehouse: English.

What’s it like to have your mom as your high school coach?

Whitehouse: I think it’s just like having any other coach because she really doesn’t treat me differently than any other player. She will do whatever it takes to win. I appreciate how driven she is towards Huntley girls volleyball, just coming up with different drills in practices that really do help us improve our games. She constantly pushes me to get better but also always supports me.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

Whitehouse: Being late.

What is the best present you’ve ever received?

Whitehouse: My car.

What is your favorite Halloween candy?

Whitehouse: Twix.

What movie could you watch over and over again?

Whitehouse: “Grown Ups.”

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Whitehouse: I would want to travel to Jamaica because it’s super warm and the culture is interesting.

Who is your favorite professional or collegiate athlete?

Whitehouse: (Canadian beach volleyball player) Brandie Wilkerson.

What are some of your goals for the rest of the season?

Whitehouse: The biggest goal is to make it down state again this year!