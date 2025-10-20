McHenry County’s Secret Santa program looking for volunteers

Kids in Need of McHenry County has taken over the Secret Santa program –getting Christmas presents under the tree for children in the county. They are looking for donors and volunteers now. (Photo provided by McHenry County Secret Santa)

Santa Claus needs some help with the Secret Santa program that gets McHenry County children in need Christmas presents.

Since 2014, the program has helped families facing unemployment, divorce, illness or other crises ensure children throughout the county have a merry Christmas, program founder Michael Lehman said. Last year, 1,800 children had something under the tree to open because of Secret Santa.

Started by Lehman with the helps of McHenry-area Rotary Clubs, the toy distribution program is being taken over this year by Kids In Need of McHenry County. Lehman also joined the board there.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built over the past 11 years” with the Secret Santa program, Lehman said. “Bringing Secret Santa to [Kids In Need] is a natural fit. Their mission aligns perfectly with the heart of this program, and I truly believe this move will allow us to reach even more families and make an even greater impact.”

Many of the toys come from the Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots program, which also gives toys to the Salvation Army toy giveaways.

What Secret Santa is asking for now are local businesses to offer donation boxes, people to donate toys or adopt families in the program and people to help wrap and distribute the toys in December, Kids In Need President Dawn Bremer said.

“Nothing is really changing” in how families are targeted for help, or in how toys are distributed, Lehman said. The local organization – created to aid foster families and children foster care – was already helping 700 children each year, he added.

“Together now, we are all under the Secret Santa name,” Lehman said.

One of the challenges is to ensure there are enough presents so that all children, ages newborn through 12, can have at least three items each.

“There is never enough for 9 to 12-year-olds,” Lehman said. “We try to give three to five [gifts] per child.”

Usually, that means one bigger toy for each boy and girl, and a two or three smaller ones.

“We try do to a mix, but we have no choice of the toys that we get,” Lehman said.

Once the toys are collected, they find a storefront to sort, wrap and deliver out of. Toy sorting is set for Dec. 10, wrapping on Dec. 12 and 13, and deliveries on Dec. 14.

Those seeking help can apply online at kinmc.org/SecretSanta. That is also where information on volunteering can be found.

To sponsor a family or child directly, go to kinmc.org/holidaysignup.