Van completely engulfed by fire Saturday along I-90 in Huntley

No injuries were reported after a van caught on fire, creating “a heavy black smoke column,” Saturday afternoon along Interstate 90 in Huntley, officials report.

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded to a call at 3:21 p.m. Saturday to eastbound I-90 in the area of mile marker 44.5 for a reported car fire. First responders saw “a heavy black smoke column” in the distance and arrived to a “passenger van fully engulfed in flames” on the shoulder of the highway underneath the Hennig Road overpass, according to a Huntley Fire Protection District news release.

Firefighters closed the outside lane while extinguishing the fire. The van was completely burned and a towed trailer filled with DJ equipment sustained minor damage, according to the release.

Two men in the van did not report any injuries and exited the car before first responders arrived, officials said.

The Huntley Fire Protection District was assisted by the Illinois State Police and the Illinois Tollway Authority.