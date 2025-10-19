Huntley, Marian Central girls tennis win sectional titles: Saturday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls tennis

Class 2A Rockford Guilford Sectional: At Rockford, Huntley won the sectional by taking first in both singles and doubles. Ella Doughty was first at singles with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Harlem’s Mia Besevic. Ainura Baidylaeva and Gulnura Baidylaeva took the doubles title over Hononegah’s Harper Powell and Lacey Foss 7-6, 7-2.

Huntley won with 30 points, beating Hononegah (22) and Harlem (20).

The top-four individuals at singles and doubles at every sectional move on to the state tournament, which begins Thursday.

Hampshire’s Isabella Kowalak took fourth, retiring after the first set against Hononegah’s Erica Flohr in the third-place match.

Huntley’s Julie Klockner and Giuli Farraj lost by default to Hononegah’s Katie Hardwick and Emma Tapia to take fourth.

Class 1A Cary-Grove Sectional: At Cary, Marian Central’s Jenna Remke and Julia Lukey defeated Wheaton Academy’s Rachel Hayes and Claudia Gula 6-2, 6-1 to claim the doubles crown and lead the Hurricanes to the sectional title. Marian won the title with 24 points, followed by Wheaton Academy (22) and Prairie Ridge (15).

Marian Central’s Jordan Cheng finished second at singles, falling to Wheaton Academy’s Lizzie Scheidt 6-2, 6-3 in the title match.

Crystal Lake Central’s Evie Johnson was third with a 7-5, 6-0 win against St. Francis’ Elle Steffen.

In the third-place match at doubles, Prairie Ridge’s Zoe Nanos and Charlie Benton beat Cary-Grove’s Malaina Kurth and Darby Hennessey 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

Class 2A Buffalo Grove Sectional: At Buffalo Grove, no one from Dundee-Crown, Jacobs or McHenry advanced to the state meet. Dundee-Crown and McHenry tied for fifth as a team. Jacobs took eighth.

Class 1A Antioch Sectional: At Antioch, Johnsburg did not qualify anyone for the state tournament. The Skyhawks were seventh as a team.

Boys cross country

KRC Championships: At McHenry Township Park in Johnsburg, Woodstock senior Ellery Shutt placed first for the second year in a row in 16:18.81 to lead the Blue Streaks to the KRC title with 37 points. Woodstock placed four runners in the top eight overall.

Sandwich (78) placed runner-up, Johnsburg (100) was third and Woodstock North (103) was fourth. Marengo (127) took sixth, Richmond-Burton (151) was seventh and Harvard (221) placed eighth.

Johnsburg’s Grady Smith finished second with a time of 16:32.94. Woodstock North’s Geo Kopulos (17:17.44) was third and Woodstock’s Elijah Hedges (17:23.29) and Josh Roth (17:26.04) took fourth and fifth, respectively.

Johnsburg’s Micah Klos (17:30.19) was sixth, Woodstock’s Jason Trojan (17:46.80) was eighth, R-B’s Gavin McInnis (17:47.15) was ninth and Woodstock North’s John Hugger (17:49.18) placed 10th. Marengo’s Jaden Ortega (17:57.62) was 11th.

Girls cross country

KRC Championships: At McHenry Township Park in Johnsburg, Sandwich’s Sonny Weber coasted to a first-place finish in 18:07.70 to lead the Indians to the team title with 42 points.

Johnsburg’s Clara Nicole took second in 20:40.98. Woodstock’s Sophie Sarabia (21:37.51) took third, Marengo’s Amy Smith (21:40.20) took fourth and R-B’s Khloe Lundy (21:52.53) was fifth.

Woodstock’s Susana Marti (21:58.04) finished sixth, Woodstock North’s Lou Lou Splendoria (21:58.34) placed seventh and Johnsburg’s Addison Klos (22:30.65) was eighth. R-B’s Emerson Wold (22:38.76) took 10th.

Woodstock (62) was second in the team standings, Marengo (67) took third and Johnsburg (81) was fourth. Richmond-Burton (84) took fifth and Harvard (158) was sixth.

Girls volleyball

Richmond-Burton wins Woodstock North Invite: At Woodstock, Richmond-Burton finished 4-1 to place first in the tournament. The Rockets (26-7) defeated Grant (25-17, 25-16), Freeport (25-9, 25-17), Antioch (25-9, 25-15) and Stevenson (25-24, 25-20). They lost to Rockford Christian 25-23, 14-25, 16-14).

Dani Hopp had 43 kills and 15 digs, Lanee Cooley had 54 digs and 11 assists and Josie Franckowiak had 71 assists. Zoe Freund had eight aces and 13 kills, Sophia Komar had 16 kills and Reagan Wisniewski added 20 kills. Addy Woods had 22 assists and Daniella Mazzola chipped in 13 kills. Malorie Komar had eight aces.

Prairie Ridge takes sixth at Glenbard East’s Autumnfest: At Lombard, Prairie Ridge (26-6) finished 3-2 over two days to place sixth. The Wolves lost to Normal Community 25-15, 25-23 in the fifth-place match. They fell to Benet 25-11, 25-17 in their first match Saturday and defeated Glenbard West 30-28, 25-16.

Addison Smith was named to the all-tournament team with 60 assists on Saturday. Tegan Vrbancic tallied 29 digs, Abby Smith had 24 kills and five blocks and Adeline Grider had 25 kills.

Huntley (24-9) took finished eighth, falling to Glenbard West 23-25, 25-22, 25-18 in the seventh-place match. Lucy Watson had seven kills, Izzy Whitehouse had five kills and 10 digs, and Sophia Tocmo had three aces. Rachael Hein had two kills and seven assists, Summer Massow tallied two kills, two blocks and four aces, and Hannah Gawlak had three kills and three aces.

Dundee-Crown takes second at Elgin Invite: At Elgin, Dundee-Crown (15-17) went 4-1 to place runner-up. The Chargers defeated Regina Dominican (25-23, 25-20), Fenton (25-17, 25-12), Elgin (25-15, 25-11) and Leyden (25-16, 25-12). They lost to South Elgin 32-20, 25-23.

Tori Brents had 68 assists and 16 aces, Maura Minogue had 33 digs, Kate Graham added 35 kills, and Natalie Olsen had seven blocks.

Johnsburg def. Rockford Lutheran 25-15, 25-11: At Johnsburg, Adelaide Bruns had three aces, two blocks, 12 assists, four kills and five digs for the Skyhawks in their nonconference win. Abriana Bruns had seven digs and Kaia Sasak had six kills.

Boys soccer

Elk Grove 1, Huntley 0: At Elk Grove, the Red Raiders (12-2-3) fell in a nonconference contest.