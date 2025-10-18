Cary-Grove, Jacobs, Johnsburg boys soccer win playoff openers: Friday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys soccer

Cary-Grove 1, Woodstock North 0: At Woodstock, Bryce Nordengren scored in the 80th minute as the Trojans beat the Thunder in their Class 2A Crystal Lake Central opener. Angel Apaez made six saves in the shutout for C-G (3-18-1). C-G will play Geneva in a semifinal at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

North finishes the season 13-13.

Jacobs 8, Rockford Auburn 0: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles (5-12-3) rolled in their Class 3A Huntley Regional quarterfinal. Jacobs will face host Huntley at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals.

Johnsburg 3, North Shore Country Day 2 (2OT): At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks (3-13) earned an overtime win to take their Class 1A Rochelle Regional opener. Johnsburg advances to meet Lycee Francais at 4 p.m. Monday in a semifinal.

Girls volleyball

Glenbard East Autumnfest: At Lombard, Huntley and Prairie Ridge both advanced to the Gold Bracket of the tournament. The Raiders (24-6) defeated Schaumburg 25-24, 25-12 and Barrington 12-25, 25-15, 26-24 in their opening matches.

Izzy Whitehouse had 17 kills, two blocks nine digs and four aces, Lucy Watson had 13 kills, and Mia Jacobelli tallied eight kills, 10 digs and two aces. Abby Whitehouse had 16 assists and six digs, Summer Massow had seven kills, and Sophia Tocmo had 19 digs and three aces.

Prairie Ridge (25-4) beat Glenbard East 25-27, 25-17, 25-13 and Belleville East 25-19, 25-20. Tegan Vrbancic had 28 digs, Adeline Grider added 21 kills and 19 digs and Addi Smith tallied 58 assists. Abby Smith had 15 kills and Brynn Palmer chipped in four aces.