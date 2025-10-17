Marian Central girls tennis qualifies for state in singles and doubles: Thursday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls tennis

Class 1A Cary-Grove Sectional: At Cary, Marian Central, Crystal Lake Central, Cary-Grove and Prairie Ridge all will be represented at the state tournament after players from those teams advanced to the semifinals of the sectional tournament.

The semifinals, third place and championship matches will finish Friday morning.

Marian Central’s Jordan Cheng and Crystal Lake Central’s Evie Johnson qualified for the state tournament at singles. Marian’s Jenna Remke and Julia Lukey, C-G’s Malaina Kurth and Darby Hennessey and Prairie Ridge’s Zoe Nanos and Charlie Benton advanced in doubles.

Class 2A Buffalo Grove Sectional: At Buffalo Grove, McHenry, Dundee-Crown and Jacobs did not qualify anyone for the state tournament.

D-C’s Solveig Nelson dropped her quarterfinal match at singles, and the doubles teams of Lizzie Mueller and Izzie Townsend (McHenry), McKenna Fernstrom and Sasha Bozovic (D-C) and Kaitlyn Miller and Christina Luedtke (McHenry) also fell in the quarterfinals.

Girls volleyball

Prairie Ridge def. Crystal Lake Central 16-25, 25-17, 25-22: At Crystal Lake, the visiting Wolves (23-4, 14-2) bounced back from an opening-set loss to top the Tigers (17-15, 8-8) in a Fox Valley Conference match at Central Fieldhouse.

Adeline Grider had 11 kills and 10 digs for Prairie Ridge, Abby Smith had 10 kills, Addi Smith had 29 assists and five kills and Tegan Vrbancic had 15 digs.

Emily Mazza recorded nine kills, two blocks and one ace for Central. Katie Piech had 24 assists and nine digs, Tessa Popp added 19 digs, and Alexis Hadeler tallied eight kills, 15 digs and a block.

Huntley def. Burlington Central 25-13, 24-26, 25-16: At Huntley, the Red Raiders (22-6, 14-2) held off the upset-minded Rockets (15-12, 7-9) in FVC action, led by Rachael Hein with 22 assists, seven kills, one block and one ace.

Izzy Whitehouse led Huntley’s attack with 15 kills, Lucy Watson added 10 kills and Riley Galanis posted four blocks. Mia Jacobelli had five kills and eight digs, Sophia Tocmo had 18 digs and Emily Ernst posted 13 assists. Sydney Elm had three aces.

Central was led by Haidyn Schatz with eight kills and 12 digs. Makenna Manganiello posted 16 assists and seven digs, Peyton Strout had seven kills and two blocks, and Ainsley Wilson recorded four kills and four blocks. Joselyn Johnson had five kills, Lexi Yanez had 14 digs and Rukmini Gangavarapu added three blocks.

Crystal Lake South def. Cary-Grove 21-25, 25-15, 25-20: At Crystal Lake, Bobbi Wire smashed 16 kills as the Gators (11-11, 8-8) rallied for a three-set victory over the Trojans (8-25, 2-14) in their FVC match. Nora Wiggs added 27 assists and Layla Addison had 21 digs.

South Beloit def. Harvard 31-29, 25-20: At Harvard, the Hornets (3-23) lost a marathon first set in their nonconference defeat to the Sobos. Aaliyah Castaneda had 16 assists and three kills for Harvard. Madison McDonough had six kills, Layla Powles had four kills and Kaitlin Frenk and Ella Martin both had three kills. Makala Wanland served two aces.

Marian Central def. Chicago Hope Academy 25-11, 25-8: At Chicago, Mary Kate Hernon finished with four kills and two aces as the Hurricanes (6-22, 2-6) picked up a Chicagoland Christian Conference win. Brooke Telmanik added nine assists.

Marengo def. Elgin 25-19, 25-19: At Marengo, Ava Brown recorded six assists, five digs and three aces for the Indians (13-19) in the nonconference win. Layla Peterson had three aces and a block and Payton Streit had three kills and a block.

Girls swimming

Cary-Grove 100, McHenry 61: At Cary, the Trojans took first in seven events to win the FVC dual meet. C-G’s Delaney Walrath, Olivia Nagaj, Kaylie Bostic and Angie Kirova won the 200-yard medley relay (2:07.72), Nagaj, Bostic, Kirova and Ella Urbates won the 200 free relay (1:56.38), and Urbates, Emma Kosik, Elise Rae Cuenca and Walrath won the 400 free relay (4:31.79).

Urbates also had wins in the 200 IM (2:41.65) and 100 butterfly (1:14.34) for C-G. Kirova finished first in the 50 free (28.85) and Nagaj won the 100 breaststroke (1:13.71).

Aurora Dunwoody won the 100 free (1:03.04) and 100 backstroke (1:13.31) for McHenry. Savannah King was first in the 500 free (6:48.20).