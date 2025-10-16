Johnsburg volleyball cruises to KRC win: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald Sports Roundup

Girls volleyball

Johnsburg d. Plano, 25-10, 25-9: At Plano, Adelaide Bruns had six aces, a pair of blocks, five kills and 11 assists as the Skyhawks cruised past the Reapers in Kishwaukee River Conference. Kaia Sasak and Alexis Sweetwood each had five kills for Johnsburg (18-13, 7-4).

Marengo d. Harvard, 25-13, 25-12: At Harvard, Ava Brown had 10 assists and three kills to lead the Indians to a KRC win over the Hornets. Marlee Gordon had three kills and eight digs and Elina Kirchhoff had five digs and five assists for Marengo (12-19, 7-5). Kaitlin Frenk had three kills and Ella Martin added a kill and ace for the Hornets.

Dundee-Crown d. Larkin, 25-8, 25-7: At Elgin, the Chargers took the nonconference match from the Royals, improving to 10-16 on the season.

Sandwich d. Woodstock, 25-17, 18-25, 25-11: At Sandwich, the Blue Streaks fell for the fourth straight time, dropping to 8-19 and 3-8 in the KRC.