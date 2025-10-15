Crystal Lake South’s Brian Bogda, McHenry’s Brian Rockweiler get call from IHSBCA Hall of Fame

McHenry's Brian Rockweiler coaches from third base against Huntley in April 2022 at Petersen Park in McHenry. (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

Coaches, even those who are friends, don’t always share all information, purposely or not.

Crystal Lake South baseball coach Brian Bogda made a call to his Fox Valley Conference counterpart Brian Rockweiler of McHenry earlier this month and had good information to share. Bogda, a board member of the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association, informed Rockweiler that he had been selected for induction into the organization’s hall of fame.

Bogda congratulated Rockweiler.

“Surprised. Excited,” Rockweiler said of the news. “It was pretty cool.”

Bogda forgot to mention one other piece of news to Rockweiler: Bogda also was selected to the IHSBCA Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

Crystal Lake South coach Brian Bogda stands at third base against Washington in the IHSA Class 3A third-place game in June 2022 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

“I got a call from Mike Giese from [Richmond-Burton, IHSBCA HOF Class of 2024] congratulating me, and then he was like, ‘It’s so cool that you and Brian are going in together,’ ” Rockweiler said. “I was like, ‘Oh. He never told me that.’ So I had to call [Bogda] and give him a hard time for not telling me.”

Both coaches chuckled.

“I tried to keep that on the down-low as long as I could, and then it got released by the association,” Bogda said of his IHSBCA HOF induction. “That’s just how I roll. But it’s exciting. I’m proud.”

South’s longtime baseball coach said he is equally proud to be going into the Hall of Fame with his friend Rockweiler and former longtime Belvidere coach Ken Anderson, a McHenry County native, who died in September at the age of 78.

Bogda is happy he’ll be able to share the moment with Rockweiler.

“I’m excited to go in with ‘Rock,’ ” Bogda said. ”When we go to these [coaching] conventions and clinics, we generally hang out. The two programs [McHenry and South) get along really well, his assistants, my assistants, so it seems natural that we’re going in together. It’s fun to have peers, two coaches from the same conference, going in together.”

Bogda, 46, and Rockweiler, 51, became the head coach at their respective high school about the same time.

Brian Bogda (Crystal Lake South High School)

Bogda took over the Gators program in 2008 and led the team to its first of eight regional championships under his direction. South won the Class 4A state title in 2017, winning a school-record 36 games. The Gators finished fourth in Class 3A in 2022 and this past spring won their fourth regional title in a row.

Bogda owns a 365-207 record at South.

Rockweiler guided McHenry to its best season in program history this past spring. The Warriors advanced to the Class 4A state championship in Joliet, where they lost to Libertyville 4-1, after winning a school-record 36 games. They were fourth in Class 4A in 2022.

Rockweiler, whose Warriors won 23 games and a regional title in his first season in 2007, is 427-226-2 with seven regional championships.

Like Bogda, he’s thrilled to be going into the Hall of Fame with his friend and fellow FVC coach.

“We’re pretty close,” Rockweiler said. “I talk to Brian a lot. I’m definitely excited to go in with him. He runs a great program. We talk a lot about the way we both do things, so it’s pretty cool.”

Brian Rockweiler, McHenry (Photo provided by McHenry High School)

No program is successful without great players and assistants. Bogda said the area’s strong history of producing top talent, including most recently pitchers Quinn Priester (Cary-Grove, Brewers) and Bobby Miller (McHenry, Dodgers), have been a benefit to coaches like himself.

“The caliber players we have in our area helps coaches like Brian and me get the accolades,” Bogda said. “That’s what I keep telling everybody. [The HOF induction] has nothing to do with me. It’s just that I’ve been blessed to work with some really good players – and compete against – over the years. The Bobby Millers of the world, the Quinn Priesters. I think that’s really raised the bar for all of us in the conference.”

Bogda and Rockweiler will be officially inducted in the IHSBCA Hall of Fame on Dec. 6 in Naperville.