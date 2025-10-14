Man suspected of setting car on fire near Harvard

Harvard Fire Protection District and McHenry County Sheriff's deputies respond to car fire in Harvard 2:30 p.m. Oct. 13, 2025. (Photo provided by Alex Vucha)

A man is suspected of setting a vehicle on fire near Harvard Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Harvard Fire Protection District responded to a reported vehicle fire along Oak Grove Road west of Harvard. Responders were told a man had been seen attempting to light a vehicle on fire and that he was believed still to be on the property, but it was unclear where, Alex Vucha, the district’s public information officer, said in a news release.

When firefighters arrived, they found a small, unoccupied four-door sedan “fully engulfed with thick black smoke visible from a distance,” Vucha said. The fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes.

He said that “as firefighters were wrapping up operations, the individual returned to the property, prompting [McHenry County Sheriff’s deputies] to engage the individual,” Vucha said.

Fire crews were “moved to a safe location while law enforcement addressed the situation,” Vucha said. “Once the scene was secured, crews returned to gather equipment and clear the scene.”

He said the man was taken to a local hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

The fire is still under investigation