Johnsburg’s Grady Smith wins Amboy Columbus Day Invite: Monday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys cross country

Amboy Columbus Day Invite: At Shady Oaks Country Club in Sublette, Johnsburg’s Grady Smith ran to first place in 15:05.10, and the Skyhawks took fourth as a team. Smith defeated Elmwood’s Aiden Faulkner (15:09.90) for the top spot. Micah Klos (16:10.20) was 11th and Cayden Moran (16:58.50) was 23rd for Johnsburg.

Girls cross country

Amboy Columbus Day Invite: At Shady Oaks Country Club, Johnsburg’s Clara Nicoline finished seventh in 19:00.50. The Skyhawks took eighth as a team.