Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Prairie Ridge’s Grace Mertel

Prairie Ridge’s Grace Mertel watches her tee shot on the 14th hole during the Fox Valley Conference Girls Golf Tournament last month at Crystal Woods Golf Club in Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Name: Grace Mertel

School: Prairie Ridge

Sport: Golf

Why she was selected: Mertel, a senior, broke 80 for the first time with a 79, tying three other golfers for second place at the Class 2A Rockford Boylan Regional. Prairie Ridge advanced to sectionals as a team for the second season in a row, while Mertel qualified for sectionals for the third time.

For her performance, Mertel was chosen as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week by readers in an online vote. Huntley girls flag football’s Lyla Ginczycki, Johnsburg boys cross country’s Grady Smith and Crystal Lake Central boys golf’s Asher Johnson also were nominated.

Mertel answered a few questions from the Northwest Herald.

Prairie Ridge’s Grace Mertel chips out of the sand trap on the 12th green during the Fox Valley Conference Girls Golf Tournament Wednesday last month at Crystal Woods Golf Club in Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

What did it mean to you to break 80 at regionals?

Mertel: It meant a lot to me because it’s something that I have worked very hard for all throughout my high school career. I have put in a ton of practice over the years, and to see that it’s finally starting to pay off is amazing.

What will you remember most about your senior season?

Mertel: I will probably remember how much fun I had this year with my teammates and how grateful I am to my coaches and all of the people that have supported me through the years.

How did you get your start in golf?

Mertel: I got my start in golf when I was 3. My dad used to take me to the range, and I would take my little golf clubs and try to hit the ball. I played very on and off until eighth grade when I started to play in tournaments

What is your dream job?

Mertel: My dream job is to be a sports psychologist.

Which teammate inspires you and why?

Mertel: I think that all of my teammates inspire me in different ways. They all are different, and I take away something different from each one.

What sport that you don’t play would you be good at?

Mertel: I feel like I would be pretty good at basketball because I used to play in eighth grade, and I think if I stuck with it I would have been decent.

What is your favorite Halloween candy?

Mertel: I love Twix and 100 Grand Bars.

What artist/musician would you most like to see in concert?

Mertel: I really want to see Noah Kahan at some point.

What is a TV show or movie you never get tired of watching?

Mertel: The Vampire Diaries.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Mertel: I would go to Italy because it is so beautiful there and I also love the food.

What are your plans for after high school?

Mertel: I want to go to college somewhere in the midwest, and I would love to be able to golf there.