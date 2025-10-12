McHenry County Mental Health Board: From shadow to light, reclaiming your story on World Trauma Day

“It’s time to learn how changing your story changes everything,” says Gary Rukin, a licensed professional counselor and trauma-informed coordinator for the McHenry County Mental Health Board.

Analyzing and exploring language and stories is the focus of World Trauma Day – From Shadow to Light: Reclaiming Your Story, led by Rukin. The in-person event is from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17, at the Mental Health Board building, 620 Dakota St., Crystal Lake.

Presentations include exploring the role of stories within, examining the influence of stigma and internal stories, learning narrative techniques to build agency and heal trauma, and implementing a new narrative in words and images.

Gary Rukin (Photo provided by Carla Nellis)

Open to the public and offered at no charge, the only requirement is registration. Mental health professionals can receive continuing education units for attending. To learn more and to register, visit the Mental Health Board website at mc708.org or the event link at mc708.org/event/world-trauma-day-from-shadow-to-light-reclaiming-your-story-in-person.

Rukin has worked in community mental health for the past 13 years. He has presented trainings on dialectical behavior therapy, understanding psychosis, understanding and treating emotional trauma, and acceptance and commitment therapy for thresholds. He has given talks at the Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Recovery Conference, Northwestern University Hospital and the Illinois Department of Human Services.

World Trauma Day is observed Oct. 17 each year with an emphasis on saving lives and how to properly attend to emergency cases. The day is structured to create increased awareness about trauma and to educate the public on ways to address traumatic incidents and deaths.

Traumatic injuries have caused more deaths to people younger than 45 than malaria, HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis. Furthermore, more than 9% of deaths around the world are caused by traumatic injuries. World Trauma Day observations seek to lower these rates.

The McHenry County Mental Health Board serves individuals and families with trainings, resources and the coordination of programs available to meet the needs of local communities. The Mental Health Board’s mission is to lead and contract for quality behavioral health (mental health and substance use disorder) and intellectual/developmental disability prevention and treatment services for all people of McHenry County.

To find a mental health service provider in McHenry County, search the Service Directory. The Mental Health Board is a funding source for many providers listed on its website.

Everyone is encouraged to download and use the MCHELP app to talk or text with a mental health professional about anxiety, depression and family conflicts, as well as to access a directory of resources. For suicide intervention, access the crisis lifeline at 988 to speak, chat or text. Both resources are free and available with live respondents 24/7.

Remember, you are not alone.