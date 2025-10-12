Man suffers life-threatening injuries after falling from building near Woodstock

A man was airlifted after falling off a roof near Woodstock Oct. 11, 2025. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

A man was flown to the hospital Saturday with life-threatening injuries after falling from a building near Woodstock.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was called out at 11:27 a.m. Saturday to the 10600 block of Deerpath Road near Woodstock, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

Paramedics found a man who “who had fallen approximately 10–12 feet from the roof of a detached garage," Vucha said.

The man was doing work on the property and had “critical, life-threatening injuries from the impact with the ground,” Vucha said.

The man was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital, and was flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Vucha said.

How the fall happened was “not immediately known,” Vucha said, and no other injuries were reported.