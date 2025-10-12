Huntley volleyball wins own invite, girls tennis takes 1st at FVC Meet: Saturday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls volleyball

Huntley wins own invite: The host Red Raiders went 5-0 to win their own tournament, defeating Glenbrook South in the championship 25-22, 10-25, 25-17. Huntley also beat Westminster-Harvest Christian 25-12, 25-16 and Crystal Lake Central 25-15, 25-20 on Saturday. Huntley beat Mundelein 25-15, 25-19 and Johnsburg 25-14, 25-9 in their first two matches Friday.

During Saturday’s three matches, Izzy Whitehouse (23 kills, 11 digs), Lucy Watson (20 kills) and Mia Jacobelli (19 kills, 17 digs, seven aces) led Huntley’s attack. Rachael Hein recorded two kills, nine assists and 19 digs, Sophia Tocmo had 21 digs and three aces, and Abby Whitehouse had 23 assists, eight blocks, five digs and four aces. Summer Massow chipped in seven blocks and five aces, and Emily Ernst had 11 assists and six blocks.

Prairie Ridge finished fifth and beat Hononegah 25-19, 26-24 and Woodstock North 25-17, 25-11 on Friday. The Wolves lost to Glenbrook South 25-21, 25-10 on Saturday before defeating Dundee-Crown 23-25, 25-22, 25-15 and Belvidere North 25-19, 25-19.

Addison Smith had 56 assists, Adeline Grider had 24 kills, Abigail Smith had 18 kills and Tegan Vrbancic had 25 digs on Saturday. On Friday, Maizy Agnello had 16 kills, Sonora Bekere had four aces and four blocks, Abigail Smith had nine kills, Addison Smith had 38 assists, eight digs and three aces, and Grider had 13 kills.

Johnsburg’s Adelaide Bruns broke her team’s single-season record for aces in a 25-7, 25-12 win over Westminster Christian on the first day of the tournament. Bruns had three aces, 10 assists and nine assists, Alexis Sweetwood had seven kills and Abriana Bruns added eight digs on Friday.

Girls tennis

Fox Valley Conference Tournament: At Crystal Lake, Huntley defeated Crystal Lake Central by a point to capture the nine-team tournament title. The Red Raiders finished first with 48 points, Crystal Lake Central (47) was second and Cary-Grove (42) was third.

Prairie Ridge (41) took fourth, followed by Hampshire (39) and Crystal Lake South (34) in fifth and sixth, respectively. Dundee-Crown (22) placed seventh, McHenry (20) was eighth and Jacobs (18) was ninth.

Hampshire’s Isabella Kowalak won the No. 1 singles title, beating Crystal Lake Central’s Evie Johnson 6-2, 6-1.

Huntley’s Ella Doughty beat Prairie Ridge’s Anna Mertel 6-4, 6-0 to take third.

Gulnura Baidylaeva and Ainura Baidylaeva were one of three flight champions for Huntley, outlasting Dundee-Crown’s McKenna Fernstrom and Sasha Bozovic 7-6 (6), 6-3 for the No. 1 doubles championship.

Crystal Lake South’s Marissa Ulrich and Eliana Rankin won in two sets over Hampshire’s Alexa Schuring and Isabel Yu 6-3, 6-1 to take third at No. 1 doubles.

Huntley’s Gia Patel beat Cary-Grove’s Elle Stawarz 6-1, 6-0 for the No. 2 singles title, while Julie Klockner and Giuli Farraj beat C-G’s Darby Hennessey and Jelena Karlovsky 6-0, 6-0 to take first at No. 2 doubles.

Crystal Lake Central’s Ella DeSando beat C-G’s Kaitlin Lummis 6-1, 6-2 for the No. 3 singles title and the Tigers’ tandem of Audrey Kanellopoulos and Delaney Lisle beat Hampshire’s Aasiyah Nurmohamed and Annabelle Ionescu 6-2, 6-4 for the No. 4 doubles crown.

Cary-Grove’s Payton White and Presley Brainerd beat Prairie Ridge’s Maia Cassin and Anastasiya Halayko 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 for the No. 3 doubles title.

Boys soccer

Huntley 2, Barrington 2: At Barrington, Tyler Murray scored twice in the second half for the Raiders (11-1-3), who rallied for a tie after trailing 2-0 at the half. Cody Hammer and Daiven Trivedi had assists for Huntley. Christian Cuellar made saves on all three Broncos’ shots in the second half.

Cary-Grove 1, Lakes 1: At Cary, the Trojans (1-18-1) tied the Eagles in a nonconference game.

Crystal Lake South 2, Rolling Meadows 0: At Rolling Meadows, Ethan Nawracaj scored in the first half and Will Prus scored after the break for the Gators (9-9-1) in a nonconference win. Noah Dunteman had four saves for South.