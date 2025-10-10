Woman who firebombed Crystal Lake home heading to prison with husband

A woman who police said threw a homemade “firebomb” into a Crystal Lake home at the behest of her husband has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Brittany Terrell, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of residential arson, a Class 1 felony. She is required to serve half the prison time followed by one year of supervised mandatory release, according to an order signed by Judge Mark Gerhardt in McHenry County court.

Her husband, Jesse Mendez, 37, pleaded guilty last week to committing arson and was sentenced to 14 years in prison, records show.

Police said Mendez instructed Terrell to throw the firebomb into the home knowing it was occupied by a 62-year-old man. The firebomb was fashioned out of a bottle stuffed with a T-shirt and was lit using nail polish remover, authorities said at the couple’s initial court appearance, where they were detained pretrial. Authorities said the incident was tied to a drug deal gone bad.

Judge Cynthia Lamb, who detained the couple in county jail, said Terrell “threw a firebomb at someone’s home, on behalf of her husband, at 1:45 a.m., with the intent to send a message ... and scare someone because they did not follow through on a drug deal.”

The judge added that Terrell committed the act despite having “reason to believe [the resident] was not even party to the drug transaction.”

The couple was initially charged with aggravated arson, a Class X felony, as well as residential arson and criminal damage to property, according to criminal complaints and indictments in each case filed in McHenry County court. Those charges, including the more serious Class X felonies, were dismissed in each case in exchange for the guilty pleas, records show.

Terrell will receive credit for 155 days in the county jail, court records show.