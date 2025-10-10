Man allegedly threatened during arrest to ‘kill everyone’ at McHenry Police Department

A man is accused of threatening to “kill everyone” at the McHenry Police Department as he was being arrested in an alleged domestic violence incident.

Fernando Contreras-Galvan, 33, of McHenry, is charged with threatening a public official, a Class 3 felony, as well as two counts of domestic battery causing bodily harm, Class A misdemeanors, according to a criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court.

Contreras-Galvan made his first court appearance Monday, when Judge Cynthia Lamb found he is a danger to police and to the person named as the alleged domestic abuse victim. She detained him in county jail pretrial, according to a detention order.

Contreras-Galvan is accused of threatening three McHenry police officers Sunday that he would ”go to Mexico and return to the United States to take officers out while looking directly at each officer,” according to the complaint. “Defendant told officers he was going to kill them as he was being placed into a squad car. While being transported, defendant began making statements in Spanish, stating once he was released he was going to grab a gun and kill everyone at the police department and he did not care what happened to him.”

He was arrested after police responded to a call that Contreras-Galvan “physically” attacked a family or household member “by throwing punches and attempting to grab” the victim, “causing cuts to [the victim’s] face, arms and legs,” police wrote in the complaint.

Lamb wrote in the detention order that no condition or set of conditions could mitigate the risk posed by Contreras-Galvan if he was released.

“The defendant made several direct threats to kill the officers on scene and had no regard for himself. He also stated plans of obtaining a firearm and going to the police department to kill the officers,” Lamb wrote. “... There is no condition of release that will prevent the defendant from following through on his threats to kill the officers.”

Contreras-Galvan is due back in court Oct. 22.